More than 50 people have been injured after a double-decker bus carrying over 70 people overturned in Somerset.No fatalities were reported by police, but a spokesperson for the force confirmed that 54 people were triaged at the scene, 26 of whom are being treated as walking wounded.The force said a number of those injured had been taken to surrounding hospitals, including Musgrove Park Hospital, Bridgwater Minor Injuries Unit, and Southmead Hospital.A major incident was declared earlier on Tuesday, but has since been stood down. Police officers were called at around 6am to the A39 Quantock Road, near Bridgwater, after...
Flood warnings are in place in Kent and Sussex after heavy rain overnight. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow between 02:00 GMT and 08:00 across the South East. The Environment Agency has advised people to stay away from swollen rivers. Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings has...
Snow has forced the closure of all Shetland's schools and nurseries for a second day. Shetland Islands Council took the decision due to forecasts of continued snowfall, following heavy snow on Sunday night and Monday morning. Mainland Scotland was also affected, with more than 30 Highland schools either closed or...
Cars have ended up on their roofs and some schools have been shut after snow caused "treacherous" conditions in parts of Wales, police have said. Met Office weather warnings have been extended until noon on Wednesday, with up to 10cm (4in) of snow expected in some areas. In the Vale...
Flooding has forced the closure of one of Wiltshire's major roads with drivers advised to find alternative routes. The A303 eastbound carriageway is shut at the A36 Deptford interchange and is likely to be closed for the foreseeable future, National Highways (NH) said. Traffic is currently being diverted from the...
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
A live eel was seen wriggling around in floodwater in Hastings after the seaside town became inundated with heavy rain.This video was filmed by Erika Rosina Lily Williams near Jempson’s Cafe on Wellington Place on Monday, 16 January.Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in the town was closed due to the flooding which was impacting homes in the area.Hastings Borough Council said multiple roads in the town were also shut as they became impassable amid the weather conditions.The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings across England.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Motorists in Wales struggle through flooded road as torrential rain hits countryUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blastFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
Stunning footage shows a 60ft deep waterfall transformed into a lake after heavy flooding.Hull Pot, one of England’s largest natural holes, was swamped with surging water as storms rolled through the Yorkshire dales on Tuesday (10 January).Runner Brian Stallwood, who filmed the clip, said he was shocked to find the cascade had disappeared, quipping: “Lake’ Hull Pot this evening - who nicked the waterfall?”Hull Pot, which measures 300ft (91m) long by 60ft (18m) wide, sits on the western side of Pen-y-ghent, one of the mountains that feature in the famed ‘three peaks’ challenge.The hole was actually formed from a collapsed cave, and it’s possible for walkers to get close to the waterfall and watch its impressive jet spurt down to the ground.And remarkably, following dry weather, the waterfall can even dry up completely.The flooding that caused the huge hole to fill up left several roads around the Yorkshire Dales impassable, with motorists reportedly becoming stranded in their cars.But the waters have since rescinded, with most rural roads now free from obstructions once more.
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Aerial footage shows police at the scene after a double-decker bus overturned in Somerset. The vehicle was carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers when it crashed on the A39 near Cannington in icy road conditions on Tuesday morning.Footage shows the overturned bus on the side of the road, which has been taped off, as officers remained close by.A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed there were no fatalities in the incident, with 54 people treated at the scene.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Somerset bus crash: Dozens injured after double-decker overturns on icy roadSomerset bus crash: Dozens injured after double-decker overturns on icy roadUkraine troops arrive in US for training on missile defence system
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
