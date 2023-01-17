Like previous games before it, Fire Emblem Engage features the ability for Characters to develop support bonds by fighting and socializing together both on and off the battlefield. Certain characters who develop enough support can engage in special Support Conversations to build their bond from a rating of C all the way to A, earning new bonuses when fighting alongside each other. Not every character can gain Support Bonds with everyone else, with the exception of Alear, who even has the ability to take their support bonds to the next level.

