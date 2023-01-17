ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Lucky Wishes Research and Which Pokemon Go Path to Choose

Within the Lunar New Year 2023 event inside of Pokemon GO, special Lucky Wishes Timed Research tasks are available for completion, with unique rewards. But you can only choose one branching path of tasks to complete, so which do you choose?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
Android Authority

Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch

Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
IGN

Why 2022 Signaled a Bright Future for Accessibility in Games

Accessibility is not a trend. With over 400 million disabled players globally, studios are actively working to ensure their games include features and design practices that benefit disabled individuals. From changing key bindings to adjusting subtitle size, accessibility understanding continues to grow with each passing year and 2022 was no exception.
IGN

Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details

IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
IGN

How to Get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact 2023

Join the festivities during the 2023 Lantern Rite Celebration in Genshin Impact and start collecting Festive Fever! The more Festive Fever you gain from completing Lantern Rite mini-events, the closer you get to unlock event exclusive rewards, including a choice of a 4-Star Liyue character. On this page of IGN's...
IGN

Fire Emblem Engage - Official Launch Trailer

Here's another look at Fire Emblem Engage's story and some gameplay in the launch trailer for the new tactical RPG. Join Alear, Vander, Diamant, Citrinne, and others as they take on the Corrupted. Fire Emblem Engage is available to play now on Nintendo Switch.
IGN

All Genshin Impact Codes January 2023

This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
IGN

Hitman 3 Wiki Guide

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what undiscovered areas are on each level. There are seven levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
IGN

All Berlin Shortcuts

This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide shows all of the shortcuts you can find while exploring Club Hölle and its surrounding areas during the Berlin - Apex Predator Mission. There are three shortcuts in total here. Level 0 Backdoor Club Entrance. This door can be opened right...
IGN

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Unboxing

PS5 finally has a pro controller of its own: the DualSense Edge, which features adjustable triggers, swappable thumbsticks, and remappable buttons. We've got the controller in-hand, so come check out what comes in the box.
IGN

Genshin Yaoyao Build Guide

Yaoyao is a new Genshin Impact character who arrived in Version 3.4. A four-star Dendro Polearm user, Yaoyao and her adorable companion Yuegui are eager to perform a supporting role on your team. Here’s everything you need to know about Yaoyao’s best build, including weapons, artifacts, and teammate suggestions.
IGN

Octopath Traveler 2 - Official Ochette and Castti Character Trailer

The latest trailer for Octopath Traveler II puts the spotlight on two characters from the upcoming RPG--Ochette, the hunter, and Castti, the apothecary. Check it out to learn more about these characters, including their skills and combat abilities, as well as a breakdown of the Travelers' Tales and how to progress through the game’s story.
The Windows Club

Character Map not working in Windows 11/10

In this post, we will show you what you can do if the Character Map is not working in Windows 11/10. Character Map is a Windows built-in tool that allows users of the Windows OS to see all the special characters available in each font installed on the computer. It also displays the Unicode of the selected character and the keyboard input required to type the character.
IGN

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer

Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
IGN

Yukiko's Castle

Yukiko's Castle is the second Dungeon in the TV World of Persona 4 Golden, but some may consider it the first true Dungeon. It first becomes available on April 17th, and must be cleared by April 29th. The first time you reach Yukiko's Castle, you'll receive a few items from Teddie: Revival Bead x3, Peach Seed x5 - Try to save at least one Peach Seed, you'll need one for a future Quest - and Soul Drop x5.

