BCSC School Board reorganizes, sets deadline for enrollment transfers
Batesville, IN — Three new members of the Batesville School Board were sworn in this week. Stephanie Davidson, Larry Merkel, and Sean Townsley were elected to the board in November. The 2023 Board Officers are President Jeremy Raver; Vice President Mike Baumer, and Davidson will serve as Board Secretary.
Decatur County Council member elected Secretary of statewide association
Indianapolis, IN — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart was elected Secretary of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA). Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a...
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election
After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Brookville man files federal suit against town, council members, police officers
— A Brookville man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Brookville, Brookville Town Council, and two police officers as a result of his arrest a year ago this month. In the suit filed in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, Trevin Thalheimer is seeking monetary damages and requesting...
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
Change of plans for $1B project at former Tri-County Mall
A new site plan shows major changes for the $1 billion quest to convert the former Tri-County Mall into an amenity-rich apartment community.
Donald Keith Meadows
Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
CONCRETE BARRIER WILL SEPARATE LANES OF I-70
(Wayne County, IN)--Here’s more on the plan to widen I-70 to three lanes through nearly all of Wayne County. INDOT now says that, during the construction process, two lanes of traffic will remain open through peak travel times. There will likely be closures of some interchanges with the ramps Highways 35 and 40 facing major modification. Those ramps no longer meet current safety standards. There will also be permanent barriers placed between the east and westbound lanes to prevent crossover crashes. A public meeting on the project is set for Monday.
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
