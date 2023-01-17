ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, IN

BCSC School Board reorganizes, sets deadline for enrollment transfers

Batesville, IN — Three new members of the Batesville School Board were sworn in this week. Stephanie Davidson, Larry Merkel, and Sean Townsley were elected to the board in November. The 2023 Board Officers are President Jeremy Raver; Vice President Mike Baumer, and Davidson will serve as Board Secretary.
BATESVILLE, IN
Decatur County Council member elected Secretary of statewide association

Indianapolis, IN — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart was elected Secretary of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA). Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Aurora Mayor Will Not Seek Re-Election

After careful consideration, Mark Drury is ready for a change. (Aurora, Ind.) – Aurora Mayor Mark Drury will not seek re-election this year. Drury made the announcement on Thursday with the following statement:. “These past eight years, as a member of Aurora City Council and Mayor, have been very...
AURORA, IN
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday

— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
GREENSBURG, IN
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK

(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
RICHMOND, IN
Donald Keith Meadows

Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
AURORA, IN
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg

Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
GREENSBURG, IN
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood

Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
OSGOOD, IN
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84

William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
GREENSBURG, IN
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
CONCRETE BARRIER WILL SEPARATE LANES OF I-70

(Wayne County, IN)--Here’s more on the plan to widen I-70 to three lanes through nearly all of Wayne County. INDOT now says that, during the construction process, two lanes of traffic will remain open through peak travel times. There will likely be closures of some interchanges with the ramps Highways 35 and 40 facing major modification. Those ramps no longer meet current safety standards. There will also be permanent barriers placed between the east and westbound lanes to prevent crossover crashes. A public meeting on the project is set for Monday.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend

Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
BROOKVILLE, IN

