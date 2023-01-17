ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

WRBI Radio

Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday

— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Decatur County purchasing body cams for Sheriff’s deputies

Greensburg, IN — Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies will soon be wearing body cameras. Sheriff Bill Meyerrose went before Decatur County Commissioners this week to request the devices, which he championed when he was running for the office. Meyerrose was elected in November. Three quotes were received: one was...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WRBI Radio

Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage

Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
GREENSBURG, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle

A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
VERSAILLES, IN
linknky.com

Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway

Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN
ripleynews.com

Call to police results in double arrests

An Osgood man who has active arrest warrants out of Ripley County was arrested near Madison on Sunday, January 15. According to information from the Madison Police Department, Andrew M. Hoegeman, 34, was taken into custody after they were contacted by the Indiana State Police for a possible kidnapping. A...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

EC senior charged with Intimidation for allegedly making threats

— An East Central High School senior has been arrested for allegedly threatening violence. 18-year-old Hayden Moore of West Harrison was charged with three counts of Intimidation (Level 6 felonies) and was booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday. He was scheduled to appear before Judge Sally...
WEST HARRISON, IN
WRBI Radio

Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg

Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 19

Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night. The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe. Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the...
GLENCOE, KY
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

