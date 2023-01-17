Read full article on original website
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
Decatur County purchasing body cams for Sheriff’s deputies
Greensburg, IN — Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies will soon be wearing body cameras. Sheriff Bill Meyerrose went before Decatur County Commissioners this week to request the devices, which he championed when he was running for the office. Meyerrose was elected in November. Three quotes were received: one was...
Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on US 42 and Hopeful Church Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
Man arrested in Jackson County after driving drunk with child in car
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A man was arrested Wednesday after driving intoxicated with a child in the car. According to the release, Wednesday morning a trooper with Indiana State Police stopped a car for going 109mph on I-65 in Jackson County. The driver was arrested after the investigation showed...
Intoxicated Driver Stopped for Going 109 MPH with Child in Vehicle
A Trooper with ISP - Versailles Post made the stop on Wednesday morning. (Versailles, Ind.) – A Trooper from the Indiana State Police – Versailles stopped a vehicle for traveling over 100 MPH on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on...
Rolling roadblocks planned in Kenton County along highway
Rollin’ down the highway may take a little longer for motorists in the wee hours of Sunday, Jan. 22. Duke Energy crews will be removing old utility poles along I-71/I-75 in Kenton County, with rolling roadblocks in place from exit 184B to KY236 in Erlanger on the I-275 ramp to I-71/I-75 south.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Call to police results in double arrests
An Osgood man who has active arrest warrants out of Ripley County was arrested near Madison on Sunday, January 15. According to information from the Madison Police Department, Andrew M. Hoegeman, 34, was taken into custody after they were contacted by the Indiana State Police for a possible kidnapping. A...
Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized
A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.
EC senior charged with Intimidation for allegedly making threats
— An East Central High School senior has been arrested for allegedly threatening violence. 18-year-old Hayden Moore of West Harrison was charged with three counts of Intimidation (Level 6 felonies) and was booked into the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday. He was scheduled to appear before Judge Sally...
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Blaze engulfs business, destroys building near Glencoe
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky business suffered a catastrophic fire Sunday night. The blaze broke out sometime Sunday evening in FCI Interior Woodworks on US-42 about five miles north of Glencoe. Firefighters from the Glencoe Fire Department and the Gallatin County Fire Department arrived to find the...
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County. Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved. "We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one of the worst," said Head.
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
