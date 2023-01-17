Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners
CloudSmartz, whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its ambitious growth initiatives. CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed...
salestechstar.com
Allego Releases New Enhancements for European Companies to Support Multilingual Teams
Sales enablement platform provider announces key enhancements for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams. Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced new product capabilities for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams across the continent. Both B2B sellers and buyers want convenience in an...
thediwire.com
iCapital to Expand Tech Team with 100 New Hires
ICapital, a global fintech platform focused on alternative investments, announced it will expand its global development team with more than 100 new staff members. iCapital is a “fintech leader,” with more than 400 technologists contributing to its 1,050-person global team. Open positions include software engineers, product managers and infrastructure developers, working from offices in New York, Connecticut and Lisbon.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud
Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption...
salestechstar.com
Aidéo Technologies Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton
Leighton Joins Seasoned Revenue Cycle Management Team As Aidéo Prepares Expansion Into New Specialty Areas For Autonomous Medical Coding. Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton. With...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
salestechstar.com
Keypoint Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with AgentDealer
Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that custom builds solutions designed specifically for the Office Technology Industry. Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that...
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com
Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success
Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.
salestechstar.com
Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients
Twenty-plus categories recognize global and regional partners that best leverage Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud to help customers accelerate growth, and become more efficient, data-driven organizations. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of...
salestechstar.com
Quadient Expands Impress Platform in Ireland With Cloud-Based Document Delivery Solution, Quadient Impress Distribute
Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.
salestechstar.com
Quest Software Strengthens Operational & Market Expertise with Appointment of New Executives
New leadership bolsters Quest’s ability to manage strategic enterprise IT functions while addressing customer computing challenges. Quest Software, a leading global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the appointment of three executives that add a wealth of software, finance and business expertise. Quest promoted Carolyn McCarthy to Chief Operating Officer (COO) alongside her current role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company also appointed Matt Deres as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and John Hernandez as GM of the Quest Microsoft Platform Management (MPM) business unit.
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
salestechstar.com
Wipro opens AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada
The center will drive collaborative innovation with customers in this fast-growing tech hub. Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, today announced the opening of its newest Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Center in Toronto, Canada. Joining a global network of Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers, this new one will enable customers in Canada to accelerate their move to the cloud and build industry leading solutions leveraging Wipro and AWS expertise.
salestechstar.com
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
salestechstar.com
LISNR Partners with CLEAR to Provide Secure, Friction-Free Digital Age Verification
Ultrasonic Authentication Platform, LISNR, Leverages CLEAR’s Secure, Friction-Free Age Verification Technology to Elevate Consumer Experiences. LISNR, the global leader in proximity verification, announced a partnership with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to create a safer and more frictionless checkout experience for age-gated purchases across the retail landscape. LISNR will leverage CLEAR’s advanced age verification product to streamline and elevate consumer experiences by allowing retail partners to easily verify a customer’s age instead of manually checking an ID. The collaboration between CLEAR and LISNR is LISNR’s first major partnership within the digital identity space in the United States.
salestechstar.com
Royal 4 Systems Is Recognized By Gartner as one of the Representative Vendors in 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management
Royal 4 Systems, a global leader in providing logistics solutions such as Warehouse Management Systems, ERP software, and Yard/Dock management software, announced that Gartner, Inc had positioned Royal 4 Systems in its 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management report. The report evaluated 19 different software vendors based on revenue, number...
salestechstar.com
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com
Zafin Launches New Transformation and Modernization Group
Growth fuels the addition of three IBM execs to the Zafin Leadership Team to manage the new group. Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud native product and pricing platform, announces the launch of a new Transformation & Modernization group, created to provide end-to-end management for the company’s priority banking accounts.
