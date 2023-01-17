Delivery solution enables SMBs to send communications over any channel, from virtually anywhere, smoothing the transition to digital. Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced the arrival of Quadient Impress Distribute in Ireland, a cloud-based multi-channel document delivery solution that supports small and medium businesses (SMBs) in moving towards digital processes and improving customer satisfaction. Along with other modules of the Quadient Impress platform, SMBs can now use a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application to prepare and send outbound communications, over any channel, using a desktop in almost any location, while automatically using customers’ preferred delivery channel. Users can minimise distracting and laborious tasks for employees, freeing them to focus on higher-value, core tasks; and optimise the flow of business.

