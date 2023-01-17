Read full article on original website
Stemly Modernises Supply Chains with Intuitive SnapLogic iPaaS Solution
Stemly leverages SnapLogic’s no/low code, intuitive intelligent integration platform to connect customer data across functions for interconnected enterprise decision-making. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced that Stemly, a leading decision intelligence provider, has adopted SnapLogic to strengthen its machine learning (ML) capabilities. With SnapLogic’s intuitive no/low-code platform, Stemly has the data it needs in real-time to serve customers better and faster than ever before.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
Saudi Lime Selects Infor Cloud to Help Drive Digital Transformation Strategy
Leading producer of limestone products digitizes its business to raise efficiency and support industrial and manufacturing growth in Saudi Arabia and beyond. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Saudi Lime Industries Co. (SLIC), a Saudi Arabia-based producer and supplier of limestone products, has selected Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to help simplify and automate its business and processes.
Keypoint Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with AgentDealer
Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that custom builds solutions designed specifically for the Office Technology Industry. Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that...
Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings
Silicon Valley veteran Vikram Raghavan brings ecommerce success to Nextbite. Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
How to Thrive During an Overwhelming Business Growth Spurt
Business growth spurts can be chaotic and overwhelming, but proactive planning and seeking experienced guidance can help businesses navigate and prepare for them.
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
Retailers Rejoice: Study Reveals Untapped Routes to Address Labor Shortages, Save on Freight and Delivery, and Reduce Fuel Emissions
Ricoh-commissioned survey shows massive opportunity to increase convenience and customer satisfaction with Augmented Reality and intelligent lockers. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled a study that finds advanced applications, such as intelligent lockers and Augmented Reality (AR), present a promising, largely untapped opportunity for retailers to enhance convenience and ultimately increase customer satisfaction. Surveying more than 2,000 Americans online,* The Harris Poll outlined consumer behaviors and preferences for online purchases, motivating factors for using intelligent lockers to retrieve and return packages, and attitudes about special online tools and apps that enable users to envision products in use before making purchasing decisions.
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
Royal 4 Systems Is Recognized By Gartner as one of the Representative Vendors in 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management
Royal 4 Systems, a global leader in providing logistics solutions such as Warehouse Management Systems, ERP software, and Yard/Dock management software, announced that Gartner, Inc had positioned Royal 4 Systems in its 2022 Market Guide for Yard Management report. The report evaluated 19 different software vendors based on revenue, number...
Klue Acquires DoubleCheck Research Bolstering Win-Loss Services
Klue solidifies its position as the leader in the competitive enablement space and continues to scale. Klue, the category leader in competitive enablement, announced the acquisition of DoubleCheck Research. DoubleCheck is an established leader in win-loss analysis, which helps organizations improve win rates by examining why they are winning and losing business. Klue’s platform will now be the premiere source of truth for buyer intelligence and competitive insights —by acquiring DoubleCheck and win/loss capabilities, Klue moves one step closer to its vision of becoming the all-in-one compete platform for its customers.
