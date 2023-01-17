One of the key goals for anyone in sales includes driving prospecting and sales conversations to further conversions and improve win-close ratios. A lot of time in a typical B2B sales cycle goes in negotiations and follow-ups. At some point in the cycle, it is common for prospects to ghost a seller. But the reason behind this can never be attributed to one cause, often times, a prospect could end up dropping off the radar because they aren’t ready to buy into your product or service, they found an alternate (and more cost-effective) solution, they themselves are moving out of the organization or they don’t feel the need to invest in your product or service given the current state of their business and near-term goals. These are just some of the reasons that can lead to prospects’ lack of response to the many follow-ups sales people end up sending their way.

