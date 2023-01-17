Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Stuart Croft, Chief Operating Officer at Blackthorn.io
Stuart Croft, Chief Operating Officer at Blackthorn.io speaks about the latest revenue generation tactics that B2B leaders should keep in mind when over hauling their sales and revenue process:. ________. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Stuart, tell us more about yourself, Stuart. We’d love to hear more about your journey...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
A 24-year-old entrepreneur says working fewer hours and capping her revenue was the key to increasing her profits
By bringing in less revenue, Alice Benham realized her business could make higher profits while avoiding complicated business taxes.
CORRECTINGandREPLACINGThe Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005297/en/ Gloria Vanderham. (Photo: Business Wire)
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
salestechstar.com
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
salestechstar.com
Infosys Ranked in the Top 3 IT Services Brands in the World; Among the Top 150 Most Valued Brands
Infosys brand value grows to US$13 billion according to Brand Finance Global 500 2023 Report. Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been recognized as the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally, according to Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, in its Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report. Continuously accelerating brand growth, marked by 84% increase in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 most valuable brands in the world.
salestechstar.com
Retool Welcomes Mark Schaaf as its First COO
Retool, a software development platform, announced that Mark Schaaf has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over two decades of experience in the tech industry, including chapters as CTO at Instacart and Thumbtack, and as Senior Engineering Director at Google, Mark brings a uniquely technical perspective to the role.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
salestechstar.com
Keypoint Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with AgentDealer
Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that custom builds solutions designed specifically for the Office Technology Industry. Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership with AgentDealer, a CRM solution provider that...
salestechstar.com
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
salestechstar.com
BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth
Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
salestechstar.com
How to Keep the Conversation Going When in Sales…
One of the key goals for anyone in sales includes driving prospecting and sales conversations to further conversions and improve win-close ratios. A lot of time in a typical B2B sales cycle goes in negotiations and follow-ups. At some point in the cycle, it is common for prospects to ghost a seller. But the reason behind this can never be attributed to one cause, often times, a prospect could end up dropping off the radar because they aren’t ready to buy into your product or service, they found an alternate (and more cost-effective) solution, they themselves are moving out of the organization or they don’t feel the need to invest in your product or service given the current state of their business and near-term goals. These are just some of the reasons that can lead to prospects’ lack of response to the many follow-ups sales people end up sending their way.
itsecuritywire.com
Behavox Adds Technology Industry Veteran Sherry Lowe As Strategic Advisor To The Board Of Directors
Behavox, a leading provider of security products that help compliance, HR, and security teams protect their company and employees from illegal, immoral, and malicious behavior, has announced the appointment of Sherry Lowe as strategic advisor to its Board of Directors. Lowe brings a wealth of experience in building, leading, and...
Comments / 0