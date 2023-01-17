ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eglin Air Force Base, FL

WKRG News 5

Eglin AFB Base Exchange stores closing for inventory

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The Army and Air Force Exchange Service will be temporarily closing locations on Eglin Air Force Base for inventory. The base released a schedule of the stores and closing dates. Staff at the main exchange line said the inventory days should only last for the listed date. Any changes will […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Unsettled pattern leads to multiple chances for rain

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain showers and a storm are possible on Thursday with a cold front that will work through. Friday should offer up a dry day with sunshine but it will be cooler. Friday afternoon, clouds should start to stream in as the next storm system takes form to our west.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Washington Examiner

Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured

A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL

