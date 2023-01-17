Read full article on original website
Eglin AFB Base Exchange stores closing for inventory
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The Army and Air Force Exchange Service will be temporarily closing locations on Eglin Air Force Base for inventory. The base released a schedule of the stores and closing dates. Staff at the main exchange line said the inventory days should only last for the listed date. Any changes will […]
wuwf.org
‘It sounds like the ship is screaming’: Okaloosa sinks large vessel to join artificial reef system
On Sunday, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team deployed and sank the MANTA, a 180-foot-long research vessel, 16 nautical miles off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach. Built in 1976 for oil exploration, the MANTA joins hundreds of sunken boats, barges, and other objects as part of Okaloosa County’s artificial reef system.
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Photos: Prescribed fire leaves smoke plume over Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department shared a photo from the Eglin Air Force Base’s Jackson Guard team working a prescribed fire Sunday, Jan. 15. The flames were on Eglin AFB land in the Northwest portion of the range near Fort Walton Beach. FWBFD said the fire burned more […]
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
WJHG-TV
HCA Florida Gulf Coast debuts new rehab facility
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday in honor of its new $20 million rehabilitation facility in Panama City. The comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation center will be an addition to the hospital located near Jenks Avenue and 23rd street. It features 20 beds, a gym and an activity suite which includes washing and drying machines and a kitchen. The goal is to prepare patients for life outside of the hospital.
mypanhandle.com
Unsettled pattern leads to multiple chances for rain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain showers and a storm are possible on Thursday with a cold front that will work through. Friday should offer up a dry day with sunshine but it will be cooler. Friday afternoon, clouds should start to stream in as the next storm system takes form to our west.
Possible changes to beach chair, event vendors for newly declared Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Island beaches from the Hilton Garden Inn on HWY 98 to Eglin AFB property down Santa Rosa Blvd. are public property. The board of county commissioners is taking that message one step forward by declaring the nearly 2.5-mile the official Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park. New signage will […]
Washington Examiner
Small plane crashes in Alabama county, leaving two pilots injured
A small plane crashed in an Alabama county on Tuesday morning, leaving two pilots injured. A T-6B Texan II aircraft from NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, crashed in the city of Robertsdale in Baldwin County, Alabama, at around 10:50 a.m., according to the county sheriff's office and the chief of the Naval Air Training Public Affairs Office.
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
WJHG-TV
Celebrity Chili Cook Off benefiting the PCBSC
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats a delicious bowl of chili. You can taste more than 12 different kinds of chili at the Panama City Beach Senior Center Wednesday, January 25th. Celebrity servers will be serving up bowls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrities like Florida’s CFO...
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man having heart attack symptoms 40 miles off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15. According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea. A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, […]
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
1 dead, 6 injured in 4-car crash on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa Co.: Florida Highway Patrol
UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol said six people were injured, not four. One was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash on US […]
WJHG-TV
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
