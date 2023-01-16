ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

mycameronnews.com

Edwin Lynn “Ed” White 1948 – 2023

OSBORN: Edwin Lynn “Ed” White, 74, Osborn, MO (formerly of King City, MO) passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in McDonough, Georgia. He was born September 10, 1948 in King City, MO the son of Kenneth Cecil and Reva Ann (Taylor) White. On August 16, 1983, he married...
OSBORN, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white). They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be. They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Radio Ink

Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO

After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Hedgpeth, Brewer take gold at Sam Martin Invitational

PLATTSBURG — Cameron High School wrestlers Hollie Hedgpeth and Justice Brewer continue building momentum ahead of this weekend’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament in St. Joseph. Heavyweight Hedgpeth and 155-pounder Brewer each cruised to victory Monday, withHedgpeth’s early first period pin of Sarah Huffman - ranked third by Missouri...
CAMERON, MO
mycameronnews.com

“By a show of hands”

FCCLA student project brings suicide awareness to Cameron High School. A Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project provided hundreds of Cameron High School students tools for preventing suicide in their community as part of a program by Moms Breaking the Silence. Rachel Riddle and Gabbie McQueen, CHS student...
CAMERON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns

GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash

Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back

A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Bug

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

