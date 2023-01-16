Read full article on original website
mycameronnews.com
Edwin Lynn “Ed” White 1948 – 2023
OSBORN: Edwin Lynn “Ed” White, 74, Osborn, MO (formerly of King City, MO) passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 in McDonough, Georgia. He was born September 10, 1948 in King City, MO the son of Kenneth Cecil and Reva Ann (Taylor) White. On August 16, 1983, he married...
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KCTV 5
Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white). They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be. They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch....
Radio Ink
Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO
After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
KCTV 5
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the now defunct Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Mounted Patrol needs help. Tommy, a 16-year-old cat, has developed two tumors in less than a year. Now, a retired KCPD police officer is fighting to make sure her former partner gets the care he deserves.
FOX4 farewell to Abby Eden
Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday, saying farewell to Kansas City surrounded by family, colleagues
mycameronnews.com
Hedgpeth, Brewer take gold at Sam Martin Invitational
PLATTSBURG — Cameron High School wrestlers Hollie Hedgpeth and Justice Brewer continue building momentum ahead of this weekend’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament in St. Joseph. Heavyweight Hedgpeth and 155-pounder Brewer each cruised to victory Monday, withHedgpeth’s early first period pin of Sarah Huffman - ranked third by Missouri...
mycameronnews.com
“By a show of hands”
FCCLA student project brings suicide awareness to Cameron High School. A Family, Career and Community Leaders of America project provided hundreds of Cameron High School students tools for preventing suicide in their community as part of a program by Moms Breaking the Silence. Rachel Riddle and Gabbie McQueen, CHS student...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
mycouriertribune.com
Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park
A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. Brandon Herring’s mother searches for justice 6 years after her son’s homicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A mother is on...
KMBC.com
Paseo Academy basketball team faces racist remarks from student at game in Richmond
RICHMOND, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District and Richmond R-XVI School District have confirmed that the Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts boys basketball team faced racist and derogatory remarks at their game on Tuesday. KCPS released a letter from interim superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier Wednesday...
KCTV 5
Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back
A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Bug
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
