National blood donor month honors those who donate and encourages more people to give
KEARNEY, Neb. — January is National Blood Donor Month, meant to honor voluntary blood donors and to encourage more people to give blood. Emily Holley, the Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region, said one out of seven procedures done at hospitals are blood transfusions while only around 3 percent of people in the country give blood.
Two Rivers: Importance of blood donations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Blood donations are needed all year round, but now is an especially important time to donate. Akaela Lieth with Two Rivers Public Health Department. It's important because there is a blood transfusion every two seconds in the United States. That roughly adds up to 13.6 million units of blood in a year. And it is especially important now because the number of donations goes down significantly during flu season, so whether you are donating red blood cells, platelets, or plasma know that it is needed.
Crane Trust gets grant to pay for new viewing site
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — From seeing the Sandhill Crane Migration to visiting the Nebraska State Fair, tourists from across the country make their way to Central Nebraska. And a portion of the money they spend on hotels is going right back into Hall County with the Visitor Improvement fund.
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
Two Rivers: Spot the signs of human trafficking
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Katie Mulligan with Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on how to spot the signs of it happening, and what you can do to stop it.
Kearney man charged in stabbing
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his wife Tuesday. Francisco Duran-Rosales, 81, is charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. According to an arrest affidavit, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police were...
How the snow storm is impacting Tri-Cities officials operations
KEARNEY, NEB. — Severe winter weather hit many parts of the state with the latest winter storm. Some parts of the state getting over 20 inches of snow. If you were planning to travel, the snow may have other plans for you. The Tri-Cities were prepared for the worst.
Tri-Cities prepare for snow emergency
As this winter's biggest storm for the Tri-Cities rolls in from the west, residents and businesses were busy preparing ahead of its arrival. “I think when you grow up in the Midwest you just assume snow is just part of the equation. When we hear that a storm is coming we just go to the grocery store and make sure you have what you need in case you get stranded for a couple days at your house.; If schools are closed tomorrow then the studio will be closed also.” said Kari Vyhlidal with Create 308.
Ice, sleet, and snow hit central Nebraska where travel is not advised
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The snow was slow to develop in Grand Island where first came freezing rain then sleet and now snow blankets those layers, leading to slick conditions. This morning some may have wondered why school was closed as Islanders weren't seeing much of anything. But Grand...
Code Red Day: Winter storm impacting travel, I-80 and Highway 30 closed
Adams County Emergency Management said plows in Adams County are being pulled off the roads due to unsafe conditions. Emergency management said that roads are becoming impassable in Hastings and across the county. They are recommending you do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Emergency management stated that plows in Adams...
Man dead following fiery crash in Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. — A man is dead following a fiery crash in Nance County Tuesday night. According to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just before 6 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near North 370th Avenue, near Genoa. The sheriff’s office said...
NDOT says many factors go into closing major roadways due to winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Those traveling East with a destination to Grand Island were unable to get through due to the major winter storm. Semi trucks were stalled for hours, lining hope Thursday hoping to see the closure lifted. “There’s a lot of factors that go into closing an...
With local support, UNK opens new wrestling facility
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. What was once a swimming pool is now a top-notch training facility for one of the best wrestling programs in Division II. The University of Nebraska at Kearney opened the new Ron and Pam Blessing Wrestling Facility last month, giving...
Colorado man arrested for I-80 road rage incident
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Colorado man is behind bars following an alleged road rage incident on I-80 near Elm Creek. Jose Rolison, 40, was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen firearm and terroristic threats. The Nebraska State Patrol said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers received...
UNK adds secondary coach to team
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Eric Lee Jr. will serve as a graduate assistant coach and work with the Loper secondary. The former 'Husker defensive back most recently was the Head of Football Operations at...
