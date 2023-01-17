ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Smith to prepare for Ashes with stint at English county

HOVE, England (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith will prepare for this year’s Ashes series in England by playing three matches for English team Sussex in the four-day County Championship. Smith’s short-term deal will see him play three matches in May ahead of the Ashes, which starts with...
The Guardian

Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan

Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
BBC

Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England

Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
BBC

Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent

In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC

Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
Yardbarker

Agbonlahor insists an Arsenal move for England star is perfect for everyone

Gabby Agbonlahor believes a move for Declan Rice suits Arsenal and the midfielder, as the Gunners are linked with a move for the England international. Rice is looking to leave West Ham for a club playing European football and the Gunners have a serious interest in his services. Mikel Arteta’s...

