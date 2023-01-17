Read full article on original website
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
Smith to prepare for Ashes with stint at English county
HOVE, England (AP) — Australia batter Steve Smith will prepare for this year’s Ashes series in England by playing three matches for English team Sussex in the four-day County Championship. Smith’s short-term deal will see him play three matches in May ahead of the Ashes, which starts with...
Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan
Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
BBC
Six Nations: Ruaridh McConnochie on switching to Scotland from England
Ruaridh McConnochie has dismissed criticism of the rule allowing players to switch countries and says he is desperate to fulfil his "childhood dream" of playing for Scotland. The London-born Bath wing, 31, featured for England at the 2019 World Cup. However he can represent the country of his parents' birth...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
Bernadine Bezuidenhout named in New Zealand's squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Wicketkeeper-batter is on a comeback trail after missing two years of cricket to deal with health issues
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
Yardbarker
Agbonlahor insists an Arsenal move for England star is perfect for everyone
Gabby Agbonlahor believes a move for Declan Rice suits Arsenal and the midfielder, as the Gunners are linked with a move for the England international. Rice is looking to leave West Ham for a club playing European football and the Gunners have a serious interest in his services. Mikel Arteta’s...
England's Euro 2020 heartbreak vs. Italy 'will be made into a documentary by Netflix'
The Three Lions had a chance to win their first major trophy since 1966 as they hosted Italy at Wembley on July 11, 2021, but fell on penalties after Luke Shaw gave them the lead just two minutes in.
Sales, stats and strategies: how Brighton and Brentford stay one step ahead
Teams such as Brentford and Brighton have to be smarter than their Premier League counterparts. They cannot match a lot of other clubs’ transfer budgets or wage structures but they have created incredibly successful models – as their positions in the table and player sales histories prove. Brentford...
BBC
Rhys Webb: Recalled Wales scum-half a 'great advert' for resilience, says Toby Booth
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says Rhys Webb is a "great advert" for the importance of showing resilience following his Wales recall. The scrum-half, 34, has been named in Warren Gatland's Six Nations squad having been in fine form for Ospreys. Webb had previously been overlooked by Wayne Pivac, with...
