Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation
CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
AOL Corp
Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%
It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores
Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
We quit our full-time jobs for a thrifting side hustle – it made us $200,000 in sales last year
A COUPLE has been able to quit their full-time jobs simply by selling used shoes online. Lindsay Esbjerg and her husband Ryan turned the side hustle via online marketplace Poshmark into a six-figure family business. The business, called RNZY - a combination of both of their names - made $200,000...
foodlogistics.com
Cargo Theft Remains Top Concern in Supply Chain Space
CargoNet recorded 1,778 supply chain risk events across the United States and Canada in 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021. Supply chain disruptions were one of the main concerns of the year because of their effect on inflation. Scarcity and cost drove illicit market demand for goods most affected like computer graphics cards and raw beef, poultry and pork. Available capacity eased in the later months of 2022, but theft remained a prominent threat.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
Avicanna Completes First Commercial Export Of Feminized Cannabis Seeds To Spain
Biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF has completed its first commercial export of feminized cannabis seeds to Spain. The export was done through the company's majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp. “We are happy to announce this additional strategic milestone to meet regulatory and quality standards of the Spanish...
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
nftgators.com
Recapping 2022: 5 Major News Headlines In the NFT and Cryptocurrency Space
Even though there are noticeable differences between non fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies, they are still closely intertwined, when it comes to the market. As we’ve just entered 2023, we thought it’d be interesting to look at the year passed by, and highlight some of the memorable and shocking news of 2022 regarding the NFT and crypto craze.
nftgators.com
CryptoSlam and Forkast.News Merge to Form Forkast Labs
CryptoSlam has teamed up with Forkast.News for a new data intelligence platform called Forkast Labs. The platform is being developed to help determine the true value of web3 assets. Forkast Labs will provide data intelligence and insights based on real-time on-chain data. CryptoSlam has teamed up with Forkast.News to launch...
nftgators.com
Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints
In recent news, the Optimism blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of non-fungible token (NFT) mints, reaching a 4-month high. Over 100,000 NFTs have been minted on the low-cost and lightning-fast Ethereum L2 blockchain. This surge in NFT mints can also be seen in the popularity of...
nftgators.com
Neowiz Ramps Up Proof of Contribution Gaming Platform Intella X with $12M Round
Intella X has raised $12 million in a fresh funding round backed by Animoca Brands, Polygon, and Magic Eden, among others. The Neowiz subsidiary will use the funding to develop its own blockchain gaming platform. The new platform will be powered by the Intella X token and will feature a...
