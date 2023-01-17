Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
dotesports.com
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
dotesports.com
League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games
AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
dotesports.com
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dotesports.com
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
dotesports.com
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com
Beyond the Summit returns to Dota 2 production to save struggling DPC SA 2023 broadcast
Beyond the Summit was one of the longest-serving and most passionate Dota 2 broadcasters in the history of its esports scene, having created their own iconic The Summit series and being involved in many other amazing events throughout the years. It made it all the more surprising when they told...
dotesports.com
These Overwatch 2 post-game cards could show players who’s actually carrying every match
Overwatch 2’s release brought a series of both welcome and unwelcome changes. The game is still in its infancy, but as the seasons roll on, the game adapts. Before the first Overwatch’s unfortunate demise, the game had spent 35 seasons changing the meta and maps and creating the FPS experience that it became.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
dotesports.com
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
dotesports.com
Full details of Fortnite’s Dead Space collab potentially leaked
Fortnite is one of the top games in the industry when it comes to partnering with other major entertainment franchises. Whether it be hit artists or the latest game to come out, Epic Games is the best at getting other IPs in its game. There has been a rumor of a Dead Space skin in Fortnite for the last month, but now its release date and included items have been leaked.
dotesports.com
Where to find Fortnite Bush Bombs and how to use them
Fortnite is frequently introducing new ways for players to engage with the game, whether it be new items, mechanics, or locations. While Epic Games puts a lot of attention on the guns the in the game, new support items are being added all the time. One example includes the Bush...
dotesports.com
When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?
Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com
Can you play Overwatch 2 on Mac?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s wildly-popular first-person hero shooter game, Overwatch. The game involves two teams of up to five players fighting each other in a cooperative environment using one of 36 different heroes. Each of the heroes has its own unique abilities and skillset, which makes playing all of them a different experience every time.
dotesports.com
Apex devs promise players they’re working on ‘Engine Error’ that keeps crashing games
Apex Legends has hit its all-time peak player numbers with the most recent season and collection event, but with each patch comes its fair share of bugs. There have been many server crashes and errors that heavily impact the user experience, leaving many players constantly checking if the servers are down.
dotesports.com
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?
There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
dotesports.com
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
dotesports.com
How to align star sensors in Fortnite
Fortnite developer Epic Games is frequently introducing new ways to keep the player engaged while they play the game. This is usually done through new items, mechanics, and quests that are meant to challenge the player in each match. On the other hand, some of these quests, like this season’s Oathbound, provide the player with lore if they can complete the objectives.
dotesports.com
Goldwarden’s Gambit shines as win condition for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander precon
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander is bringing support to R/W Equipment, an archetype that has grown over the past few years due to MTG sets like Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Kaldheim. ONE Commander’s R/W precon Rebellion Rising is led by Nayali, Sun’s Vanguard who supports a go-wide creature token...
dotesports.com
How to get the Hu Tou Mao Mei and Kkachi Echo Lunar New Year skins in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has had a series of events that gave fans skins and game modes, and it seems Blizzard doesn’t feel like stopping anytime soon. The Lunar New Year event 2023 is here, and there are some enticing skins to add to your collection. Prepare your wallets and your collective minds; the new Echo and Mei skins have landed.
Comments / 0