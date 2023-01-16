Read full article on original website
Related
SH Junior High Boys Beat Tipton, 32-27, in Tourney
The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (6-3, 3-2) ran their record to 2-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament last night beating the Tipton Cardinals by a score of 32-27. The Grems were led by Wyatt Damlo with 10 points. Mason Trtelow and Kyler Downing pitched in 7 points each. Miles Hostetler had 10 rebounds in the win. The boys put forth an excellent team defensive effort in the win.
SH Grems Score 59-46 Win at Clinton
JV lost 60-35. And at Lincoln (15-0) Friday night, the Grems fell to 7-6 on the season with a 40-34 loss. Conner Brown led the way with 10 points. Sacred Heart (8-6) plays Otterville (8-7) tonight at 7:30 for Homecoming.
SHO Girls Lose to Clinton, 59-41
The Sacred Heart/Otterville (SHO) girls dropped to 12-5 on the season with a 59-41 loss to the Clinton Girls Thursday night. Emily Hesse led the way with 8 points, Aubrey Oehrke and Bailee Vogel added 7, Katy McKinney and Mariana Restrepo had 6, and Jenna Halter rounded out the scoring with 5.
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
Sacred Heart Offers Kindergarten Screenings for 2023
Sacred Heart School in Sedalia is hosting a free kindergarten developmental. screening for children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023. The screening will be held February 9th and 10th at Sacred Heart School. All children who will be 5 years of age by July 31, 2023, are invited to...
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Cole Camp, Lincoln Clinics
Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
CampusESP Helps Families Stay Engaged in Students’ Education at UCM
Understanding the valuable role parents and family members play in student success, the University of Central Missouri have announced the establishment of CampusESP as a new, customized web platform to help them stay connected with UCM. The free platform, launched on Jan. 18, is geared to the families of current...
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
Missouri Photo Workshop Coming to Sedalia September 24
Sedalia has been chosen as the site of the 2023 Missouri Photo Workshop, which will take place Sept. 24 – 30. The workshop is a project of the University of Missouri Journalism School and members of its Photojournalism Department. This is the 75th year for the project, it was...
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
California Man Injured in JoCo Rear-End Collision
A California man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by 70-year-old Michael A. Teter of Centerview, was on US 50 at Route M in Johnson County just before 5 p.m., and was slowing to make a left-hand turn, when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic, driven by 18-year-old Amanprit P. Johal of Fremont, Califorinia, overtook and struck the towed unit of the GMC.
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
Paris Man Killed When Cement Truck Overturns
A Paris man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2016 Western Star 4700 Emery Sapp and Sons cement truck, driven by 22-year-old Troy W. Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was on Route Z, one-quarter mile south of North Liddel Avenue (northeast of Columbia) just after noon, when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and began to overturn. The truck then traveled off the left side and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Sedalia Man Injured In Pettis County Accident
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Mazda B2300, driven by 85-year-old Melvin E. Hansen of Sedalia, was on Route H at Route D (north of Hughesville) just after noon, when the vehicle left the roadway and began traveling in the ditch. The Mazda truck then became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
Warrensburg Man Injured Trying Avoid Deer in the Road
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2015 Hyundai Genesis, driven by 20-year-old Daryl E. Young of Warrensburg, was on Highway DD at SE 341 Road around 11:15 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The Hyundai traveled off the road and into a ditch.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 18, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Tuesday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center emergency hospital ramp for a report of a combative subject. A security officer was assaulted during the course of his official duty as security for BRHC. Officers are requesting a state charge of Assault in the 3rd Degree (Special Victim).
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2004 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 45-year-old Nathaniel L. Vanderlinden of Sedalia, was on Missouri 127, north of Hinken Road (south of Green Ridge) around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Kawasaki came to rest in a ditch.
Sweet Springs Woman Injured When Car Hits Tractor
A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 John Deere tractor, driven by 39-year-old Jeffrey B. Sims of Sweet Springs, was on Missouri 127, near 157th Road around 12:30 p.m., attempting a left turn, when it was overtaken and struck by a northbound 2009 Mazda 3, driven by 60-year-old Stanley R. Wolfe of Sweet Springs.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County
A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0