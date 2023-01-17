ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
NEW ULM, MN
NEW ULM, MN
Teen injured in Chippewa County rollover Tuesday afternoon

A teenage girl was injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled over in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an otherwise unidentified 16 year old girl was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 7. At about 3:15 p.m., she attempted to slow for another vehicle on the icy road, lost control, and went into the ditch.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
MANKATO, MN
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville

SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
SWANVILLE, MN
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?

Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it. There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
WAITE PARK, MN
One person is injured in rollover crash near Miltona

(Miltona, MN)--One person is reportedly injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Tuesday morning on Highway 29 north of Miltona. A Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Zemba, 57, of Kensington, was travelling southbound on Highway 29 when it lost control, left the roadway and rolled. Zemba reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Alomere Health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

