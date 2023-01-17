ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state funds

In his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state tax dollars. Moore released $69 million tied to legislation approved last year, but which now former Gov. Larry Hogan did not release. Most notably, Moore released $3.5 million to train nonphysicians, such as midwives, to...
Eastern Shore Lawmakers Welcome New Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been inaugurated as the new Governor of Maryland, and Eastern Shore lawmakers from both parties are eager to work with him to make the Eastern Shore a priority. Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from the Eastern Shore delegation, says he's had the...
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance

BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Gonzales Poll: Hogan’s approval rating remains high in final days as Maryland’s governor; voters say economy and crime are state’s most important issues

More than three-quarters of Marylanders approve of Gov. Larry Hogan’s job as governor, according to a new poll released Tuesday. The poll, conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services, is expected to be the Republican’s final gubernatorial rating as his eight years as the Maryland’s chief executive draw to a close Wednesday.
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable

Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
