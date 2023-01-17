Read full article on original website
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
WUSA
Maryland governor wants to expunge all marijuana possession records
He's pledging to tackle climate change, abortion rights and family leave. Plus he says he wants to expunge all marijuana possession records by this July.
A four-day workweek in Maryland?
A new Maryland house bill proposes to say goodbye to ‘Happy Friday’ as the traditional end of the week with a four-day workweek instead.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
WBAL Radio
Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state funds
In his first full day in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore releases millions of state tax dollars. Moore released $69 million tied to legislation approved last year, but which now former Gov. Larry Hogan did not release. Most notably, Moore released $3.5 million to train nonphysicians, such as midwives, to...
WBOC
Eastern Shore Lawmakers Welcome New Governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been inaugurated as the new Governor of Maryland, and Eastern Shore lawmakers from both parties are eager to work with him to make the Eastern Shore a priority. Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from the Eastern Shore delegation, says he's had the...
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance
BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Gonzales Poll: Hogan’s approval rating remains high in final days as Maryland’s governor; voters say economy and crime are state’s most important issues
More than three-quarters of Marylanders approve of Gov. Larry Hogan’s job as governor, according to a new poll released Tuesday. The poll, conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services, is expected to be the Republican’s final gubernatorial rating as his eight years as the Maryland’s chief executive draw to a close Wednesday.
wypr.org
Wes Moore plans to push ahead on these priorities after he’s officially Maryland’s governor
Democrat Wes Moore will be inaugurated Wednesday as Maryland’s 63rd governor, giving his party the greatest power it has had in Annapolis in eight years and making history as the state’s first Black governor. In a recent interview with WYPR, he shared the first things he plans to...
Harris demands halt to windmill construction after whale dies at Assateague
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris is calling for an immediate halt to offshore windmill construction and underwater geotechnical testing.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable
Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
Moore adds nine to Cabinet, including heads of Housing, Environment, Planning and Commerce
Ahead of his swearing-in on Wednesday, Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s Cabinet is nearly complete. Moore announced his picks for nine additional cabinet positions on Tuesday,... The post Moore adds nine to Cabinet, including heads of Housing, Environment, Planning and Commerce appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"
It's out with the old, in with the new. With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, SHA is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland
The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
