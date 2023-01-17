ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless names new CEO

Britta Fisher will step down as Denver's chief housing officer and become the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, according to a news release. Her last day with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is Feb. 1. Fisher joined the City and County of Denver in 2018 and was selected...
Phil Weiser, Adam Frisch among honorees at Colorado Democratic Party's annual Obama dinner

Attorney General Phil Weiser is slated to be named Democrat of the Year by the Colorado Democratic Party at its Obama Gala on April 1, the party announced this week. Weiser is among a slew of honorees the party plans to recognize at the annual fundraising dinner in Denver, held after the state party conducts its reorganization meeting earlier the same day.
Denver buys another hotel to serve as transitional housing for homeless

The Denver City Council Tuesday approved a $9 million purchase of a hotel property in Denver's Central Park neighborhood that will serve as a homeless shelter. The building will begin to house residents by late 2023. The hotel, a former La Quinta Inn, has 96 bedrooms. Ninety-five of those will...
Aurora mayor wants to change meeting rules amid frustrations from councilmembers

Frustrations among the minority members on Aurora’s City Council have mounted in recent weeks as they claim the council majority has been stifling their voices. The minority says the majority is inappropriately using a procedural rule that can end debate on agenda items. Now, Mayor Mike Coffman is planning...
Superior asks for tax relief in wake of Marshall fire, Polis supports plea

The town of Superior is pleading for help on behalf of its residents over taxes that, unless waived, gives the state a "windfall" tied to new construction, but that will create a financial burden on residents trying to rebuild their homes following 2021's Marshall fire. The town is urging the...
DPS enrollment dips, mirroring statewide drop in students

Enrollment in Denver Public Schools — Colorado's largest school district — slightly dipped this school year, mirroring a statewide downward trend that began just after the pandemic upended people's lives. DPS lost just over a thousand students, a change of 1.15% from the last school year, according to...
