cbs2iowa.com
Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game rescheduled
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for January 18, is now scheduled to be played Tuesday, January 31. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcat program. Any fans with tickets to the game can still use those tickets to get in.
hawkeyesports.com
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
KCRG.com
Remembering Iowa Hawkeyes basketball standout Chris Street 30 years after death
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats. Video of law enforcement interviews with Alexander Jackson shown at murder trial. Video of law enforcement's interview with Alexander Jackson the day his family was murdered is being shown today in court. Alec Baldwin charged...
Bohannon making an impact with the Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game. Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%. Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on […]
Brown: Remembering Chris Street
Veteran Iowa Journalist Recalls Fallen Hawkeye Star on Anniversary
Iowa vs. Northwestern postponed; Wildcats can’t field enough players
UPDATE: The University of Iowa marked the game against Northwestern as “canceled” on its online men’s basketball schedule and sent out a release announcing the game “will not be played” on Wednesday. “The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 […]
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
kilj.com
Wellbeing Workshop Series Comes to Southeast Iowa
Wellbeing isn’t something to achieve and check off a bucket list. Instead, it’s an ongoing journey that varies with each person. Iowans can find their own way in a new program from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “What About Me? My Wellbeing” is a four-week introductory, research-based...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
kilj.com
NOTICE AND CALL OF A PUBLIC MEETING NEGOTIATIONS MEETING
Southeastern Community College and the Southeastern Community College Education Support Association have agreed to meet for the first bargaining session for the Master Contract at 9 a.m.on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the Board Room (Room #AD-1) at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. At this time, the Southeastern Community College Education Support Association will present their initial proposal and Southeastern Community College will.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KCRG.com
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
KWQC
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
