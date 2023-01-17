ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game rescheduled

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for January 18, is now scheduled to be played Tuesday, January 31. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wildcat program. Any fans with tickets to the game can still use those tickets to get in.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Bohannon making an impact with the Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game. Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%. Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on […]
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
IOWA STATE
kilj.com

Wellbeing Workshop Series Comes to Southeast Iowa

Wellbeing isn’t something to achieve and check off a bucket list. Instead, it’s an ongoing journey that varies with each person. Iowans can find their own way in a new program from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “What About Me? My Wellbeing” is a four-week introductory, research-based...
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
kilj.com

NOTICE AND CALL OF A PUBLIC MEETING NEGOTIATIONS MEETING

Southeastern Community College and the Southeastern Community College Education Support Association have agreed to meet for the first bargaining session for the Master Contract at 9 a.m.on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the Board Room (Room #AD-1) at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa. At this time, the Southeastern Community College Education Support Association will present their initial proposal and Southeastern Community College will.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. Officials said the first tornado touched down at about 2 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit. A semi-tracker trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. Iowa County officials said they received several reports of damage to a cattle shelter and tree damage at another farm. Power line damage was reported as the tornado moved to the northeast toward South Amana before lifting as it headed into portions of Johnson and Linn Counties.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA

