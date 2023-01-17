Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Sheriff Carpinelli announces bid for fourth Lewis County term
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he will be seeking a fourth term in office this fall. He made the announcement Thursday in Lowville, NY. As far as we know, there are no opponents who have stepped up to challenge the sheriff, but that could very well change within the next few months.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Lewis County Chamber Director Kristen Aucter talks launch of Member Investor Network
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis announced this month the launch of their Member Investor Network. It offers any business, organization or person an opportunity to join and become involved with promoting their community. These membership levels include:. Engage. Evolve. Impact. In addition to these, community members...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Maciol elected unanimously to State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during annual conference; receives prestigious award
ALBANY, NY- The New York State Sheriff’s Association held their 89th annual conference this week in Albany, NY and our Oneida County Sheriff was elected unanimously to serve on their executive committee. He also was named receiver of the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, the institute’s most prestigious honor. Grover...
wwnytv.com
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a one-stop-shop for unique product, sold across the country. Grand Slam in Croghan has put itself on the cutting edge of sports safety. Bob Lyndaker is...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Sheriff's Office issues Travel Advisory for all of Lewis County until further notice
LOWVILLE- A travel advisory is currently in place for all of Lewis County until further notice, according to the Sheriff's Office. Authorities warn to be very cautious of slippery road conditions amidst freezing rain.
flackbroadcasting.com
Help wanted , GREAT Retirement job
Wanted RN,LPN,CNA, OT assistant, Or PT assistant to be a social friend to an elderly woman In the Boonville area. Only a part- time position. Please call or Text 315-225-2035.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Health System welcomes new Family Nurse Practitioner
LOWVILLE, NY- Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Family Practice are pleased to welcome Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Topits, FNP-C, to the medical staff. Nicole joins Monica Kwicklis, MD, M. Lynn Pisaniello, MD, Shirley Tuttle-Malone, DO, John Wat, DO, Stacey Walton, FNP-C, and Kathy Der, FNP-C. She will see...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Jefferson County: Troopers
CHAMPION- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Christopher P. Robertson, 30, of Chaumont, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
Homeless woman urges Watertown lawmakers to help: ‘I’m not trash’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who has found herself homeless for years, in her own words. Tammy Higby has spoken to 7 News several times about her living situation. From living at the Hotis Motel, was condemned, to getting help from the now-closed temporary homeless shelter on...
cnycentral.com
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
rochesterregional.org
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
wwnytv.com
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
