Lewis County, NY

Report: Sheriff Carpinelli announces bid for fourth Lewis County term

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he will be seeking a fourth term in office this fall. He made the announcement Thursday in Lowville, NY. As far as we know, there are no opponents who have stepped up to challenge the sheriff, but that could very well change within the next few months.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Interview: Lewis County Chamber Director Kristen Aucter talks launch of Member Investor Network

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis announced this month the launch of their Member Investor Network. It offers any business, organization or person an opportunity to join and become involved with promoting their community. These membership levels include:. Engage. Evolve. Impact. In addition to these, community members...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Sheriff Maciol elected unanimously to State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during annual conference; receives prestigious award

ALBANY, NY- The New York State Sheriff’s Association held their 89th annual conference this week in Albany, NY and our Oneida County Sheriff was elected unanimously to serve on their executive committee. He also was named receiver of the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, the institute’s most prestigious honor. Grover...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
Help wanted , GREAT Retirement job

Wanted RN,LPN,CNA, OT assistant, Or PT assistant to be a social friend to an elderly woman In the Boonville area. Only a part- time position. Please call or Text 315-225-2035.
BOONVILLE, NY
Lewis County Health System welcomes new Family Nurse Practitioner

LOWVILLE, NY- Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Family Practice are pleased to welcome Family Nurse Practitioner Nicole Topits, FNP-C, to the medical staff. Nicole joins Monica Kwicklis, MD, M. Lynn Pisaniello, MD, Shirley Tuttle-Malone, DO, John Wat, DO, Stacey Walton, FNP-C, and Kathy Der, FNP-C. She will see...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
POTSDAM, NY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oneida and Otsego Counties

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Oneida and Otsego Counties beginning Thursday at 10:00AM until 7:00AM Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

