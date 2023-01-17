Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Colorado’s natural gas industry pushes back on gas stove study that sparked national debate
Colorado’s oil and gas industry is pushing back against a recent study linking natural gas stoves to childhood asthma, which sparked a national debate in recent weeks about the safety of the appliances. The study is flawed, industry officials say, and so too are efforts to regulate the use...
KKTV
How Colorado may regulate psychedelic mushrooms after voters decide to decriminalize its use
DENVER (KKTV) - In November of 2022, Coloradans voted to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and over, as well as allow “healing centers” to administer these substances to participants in a supervised setting. The initiative also says that, by the end of January 2023, Governor Jared Polis must establish an advisory board that will be tasked with creating and implementing regulations for the “healing centers.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
EDITORIAL: GTA Colorado? Polis ain’t playin’
Grand Theft Auto — "GTA" to gamers — is an epic video game series. But it’s no game in Colorado. For the second year running, our state bears the dubious distinction of ranking first in the country for auto theft. And Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis —...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming electric vehicle resolution meant to support oil and gas industry, lawmaker says
(The Center Square) - Wyoming lawmakers have introduced a resolution that denounces electric vehicles and pledges support for the oil and gas industry. Senate Joint Resolution 0004 expresses "support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035." The measure, however, will "not do anything to...
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
PV Tech
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions acquires solar power plant in Colorado
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has acquired a new solar power plant in Colorado, which will provide 175MW of electricity to a separate uility’s customers in the state. Containing more than 414,000 solar panels, Pike Solar, located in El Paso County and acquired from solar power developer Juwi, is being constructed to serve customers of Colorado Springs Utilities. It is expected to begin operation in late 2023.
coloradosun.com
Colorado retirement plan launches for those without one, including self-employed, gig and farm workers
A new program for Colorado workers who don’t have access to a 401(k) or other retirement plan at their job has officially launched after years in the making. The Colorado SecureSavings program was designed to help nearly 1 million workers with no retirement plan to start one at no cost to the employer. Companies with existing plans must be exempted by the state. Others with at least five employees must enroll in what state Department of Treasury officials called a “10- to 15-minute” process.
kiowacountypress.net
Building construction in Colorado 7th greenest in U.S.
(Colorado News Connection) Colorado ranks seventh nationally when it comes to addressing climate change in its building practices, according to the latest U.S. Green Building Council report. Charlie Woodruff, mountain regional director for the council, said Colorado certified 12.5 million square feet of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design buildings...
Xcel Energy: Customers to see lower natural gas bills in upcoming months
After a rate hike at the end of last year, Xcel Energy said that customers in Colorado will see lower natural gas bills from Feb. 1 to March 31. This is because of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices. The utility company said that residential natural gas customers will pay an average of $17.79 less in February than they would under the company's currently effective natural gas costs that went into effect in January. Small business customers will pay an average of $83.14 less in February. According to Xcel, "Customers pay the actual commodity cost of natural gas through their...
kiowacountypress.net
Minnesota puts proposed ‘100 percent carbon-free’ goal on fast track
(Minnesota News Connection) Minnesota has surpassed the goals it set more than a decade ago for renewable-energy standards. But as the climate crisis grows larger, there's a push to adopt new goals supporters say will benefit the state in multiple ways. The start of the legislative session saw Democratic leaders...
coloradopolitics.com
'Fair scheduling' bill pits Colorado's progressive legislators against business interests
In industries such as restaurant, retail and construction, it’s known as “show-up time:” An employee shows up to work as scheduled, but is sent home because there isn’t enough work that day. The employee only gets paid for actual time worked, and if sent home, that...
A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
Should Colorado Ban Assault Weapons?
As a response to mass shootings in Colorado, 3 democratic lawmakers have a plan. increasing the age you can legally purchase a gun to 21,. introducing a waiting period between buying a gun and receiving it.
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Despite historic majorities, Colorado Democrats face big hurdles this session
Denver7 takes a 360 look at the hurdles Democrats could face during the 2023 legislative session even with their historic majority.
State of the State: Polis vows to fully fund schools, cut property taxes
In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis promised to fully fund K-12 schools within four years — something Colorado hasn’t done since the Great Recession — even as he also promised major property tax relief and further reductions in the state income tax rate.Polis also touted the launch of universal preschool this coming August, asked lawmakers to ask voters to keep more money from nicotine sales to expand preschool, pledged...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
