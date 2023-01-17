Read full article on original website
Cheyenne County government payments - December 2022
The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session the 19th and 30th days of December, 2022 and the 10th day of January, 2023 with the following present:. Ronald R. Smith, Chairman Darin C. Dickey, Commissioner. Marcy Brossman, County Administrator. Patricia A. Daugherty, Clerk to Board December 10 & 30,...
Funeral Notice – Angela Dawn Davis
Funeral services will be held January 28, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Kit Carson. Burial will follow in the Kit Carson Cemetery. Visitation will be held January 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Kit Carson United Methodist Church. Angela Dawn Davis, age...
Eads school breakfast and lunch menus – January 23-26, 2023
January 23: Hashbrown, Chicken Casserole, Corn, Gapes, Milk. January 25: Chili Fiesta, Lettuce Tomato, Cinnamon Bread, Banana, Milk. January 26: Lasagna, Green beans, Hot roll, Peaches, Milk.
Mass die-off of geese at John Martin Reservoir
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A die-off event of close to 600 snow geese took place at John Martin Reservoir according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW said that it has “observed a lower level of die-off at most reservoirs in the Lamar area.” These events are being tracked by CPW and the public is asked […]
