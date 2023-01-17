Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
State, hospital association paint different pictures of Colorado nonprofit hospitals' finances
DENVER — Nonprofit hospitals do not have to pay taxes. In return, they are expected to invest money in the communities they serve. During his State of the State address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) accused nonprofit hospitals of hoarding money and overcharging patients. "Some large hospital systems are...
Boulder medical billing company to refund Colorado patients nearly $13,000
A Colorado medical billing company agreed to refund about 40 Colorado consumers nearly $13,000 after the company sent them allegedly "deceptive" billing notices about out-of-network fees, according to the Attorney General's Office. The company, Flatirons Practice Management, sent statements to consumers who had received treatments from out-of-network surgical assistants that...
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023
(Centennial, Colo.)Centennial Water, which provides water services to northern Douglas County, increased rates for 2023. Centennial Water's annual budget was adopted at its December board of directors meeting. The budget document included increases to water and wastewater rates in 2023.
Medicaid residents look for new homes as assisted living facilities switch gears
Denver7 has learned several assisted facilities throughout the Denver metro area are either reducing their number of Medicaid residents, cutting out Medicaid altogether or shutting down entirely.
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
Denver unleashes residential plows, but residents still frustrated
Denver unleashed both its large and residential plows to clear streets of snow Wednesday, but residents who aren't seeing desired results are still frustrated with the increased efforts. The city used its heavy-duty plows to clear the main streets and residential plows — four wheel drive trucks with attached plows...
Aurora mayor wants to change meeting rules amid frustrations from councilmembers
Frustrations among the minority members on Aurora’s City Council have mounted in recent weeks as they claim the council majority has been stifling their voices. The minority says the majority is inappropriately using a procedural rule that can end debate on agenda items. Now, Mayor Mike Coffman is planning...
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Democrats announce slate of candidates for 2023 city council, mayor positions
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that two years ago, Democrats held a thin majority on the city council. Previously, the city council was held by five Democrats and five Republicans and one unaffiliated representative. AURORA | A slate of Democrats announced Sunday at a...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Douglas County School District seeks members for exploratory committee
(Douglas County, Colo.) DCSD's Mill Bond Exploratory Ad-hoc Committee is seeking members and the application due date is around the corner by Jan. 22. The Mill Bond Exploratory Committee will explore the needs of the district, both ongoing operational and capital needs. The committee will also assess the feasibility of passing future Mill Levy Overrides and bond issues.
Comments / 0