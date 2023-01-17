Read full article on original website
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ouachita Parish School System employee no longer employed by district following published racist MLK Day text
This story has been updated with additional information. An Ouachita Parish School System employee is no longer employed by the district following the release of offensive text messages on social media. A text thread between an Ouachita Parish Junior High School coach and office secretary Nelwyn Fontana was published on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Krewe of Pomona announces court
Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
lincolnparishjournal.com
St. Jude patient, LA Tech student Chumley wants to give back to others
On May 13, 2020, at the age of 15, Lloyd “Jake” Chumley was diagnosed with stage 4B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and additionally with what presented to be a baseball size Ewing’s sarcoma in his right pelvis. The news hit him and his parents like a tidal wave,...
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text
A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach.In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of Nelwyn Fontana, the office secretary at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, along with a screenshot of the alleged text messages, which referred to “n****r day.” A local outlet reported that the messages—which were confirmed by officials—were sent to a coach at the school, who was stunned by what they’d received.“Nelwyn Fontana...
White School Official Resigns Over Alleged Racist MLK Day Text
A leaked screenshot shows the secretary using a racial slur while referencing the federal holiday.
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will […]
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 19, 2023, 17:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
City of Monroe and Americorp host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Resource fair
MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe along with Americorp hosted a youth resource fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. The event featured local businesses, local leaders and more. Participants were able to learn about finances, employment opportunities, and summer jobs. The youth were also able to put what they envisioned […]
Haughton Representative Wants National Motto “In God We Trust” Displayed in Every Louisiana Classroom
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - State Representative Dodie Horton of Haughton wants to expand upon an existing Louisiana law to make our national motto "In God We Trust" more prevalent across the state. When Did "In God We Trust" Become The National Motto?. It was nearly 67 years ago on...
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering William “Billy” Wright
Mr. William Franklin “Billy” Wright, age 59 of Ruston, LA was born January 29, 1963 in Knoxville, TN to Verna May “Jo” and Billy Joe Wright, and he passed away January 15, 2023 in Ruston. Billy was an avid outdoorsman. For much of his life, he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
Overcoming adversity made West Monroe native Langston Powell the player he is on and off the court for ULM basketball
“Just being around the game for so long, and just it being my senior year, I knew what it takes to have a good senior year by seeing the people who came above me.” ULM basketball’s Langston Powell is one of the nicest people off the court – but on the hardwood? He’s the opposite. […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs team with Boys & Girls Club to beat hunger
More than 50 Louisiana Tech football players came through in the clutch — a time of need — as the city of Ruston celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Lincoln Parish Schools were out for the holiday, but the Bulldogs pitched in to hand out lunches to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on North Central Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Buc-ee’s: a look at the tax implications and how officials feel the travel center will help the local economy
With the news last week that Lincoln Parish will be getting the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana, a lot has been asked about the tax implications involving luring the wildly popular travel center to north Louisiana. What did Lincoln Parish and the City of Ruston have to...
Comments / 0