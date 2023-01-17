Aspiring artists and music lovers from all over the Dallas area convene every Tuesday night in a decked-out warehouse to share music and network with fellow creators. The event is called the Dallas Open Mic, founded by visionary Trey-Michael Dae. Typically, Open Mics are reserved for somber, coffee-shop type music. This is not the case for Dallas Open Mic, as the venue is more suited for up-and-coming rappers or fans of hip hop and R&B. Each artist is given the opportunity to perform an original song surrounded by murals of greats like Tupac, Biggie and Mac Miller. The venue is as unique as its artists, as the DJ booth sits inside a boat that the warehouse was built around.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO