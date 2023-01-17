Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Allen Loses Star Quarterback After Racial Message
Four-star recruit and the top uncommitted Class of 2024 quarterback standout Mike Hawkins Jr. will transfer from Allen. Hawkins, along with his brother Maliek, a sophomore DB, have unenrolled and plan on transferring from the state’s largest high school after his family home was vandalized with racist messages. According to the Allen Police Department’s incident report, the painted black letters measured over a foot tall.
Duncanville girls hold off late DeSoto rally to eventually prevail, 74-69
By Cody Thorn DUNCANVILLE - After trailing by more than 14 points early in the third quarter, DeSoto put together a feverish rally in the fourth quarter in Tuesday's girls basketball showdown with Duncanville. The Eagles, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the UIL rankings, had the ball with a ...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters continue road stretch at WKU
Louisiana Tech continues a three-game road stretch in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when the Lady Techsters face Western Kentucky tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the LA Tech Athletics app as well as 97.7 FM. Louisiana Tech (11-6, 4-3)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to put an end to a two-game losing skid on tonight when they play host to WKU in a nationally televised contest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM with the pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Report names Dallas the best city in the nation for downtown living experience
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that downtown Dallas is a spectacle. It has one of the most underappreciated skylines, great restaurants and tons of fun things to do. Now there is more reason to appreciate downtown Dallas, as it has been named the top city for downtown living in the nation by StorageCafe. Officials say this determination was based on a combination of metrics including cost of living, apartment options, entertainment, safety and other desirable urban features.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
dallasexpress.com
Allen QB Transferring to Frisco Emerson
Four-star quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is transferring from Allen High School to Frisco Emerson High School. The Dallas Morning News reports that his father, former Dallas Cowboy Mike Hawkins Sr., decided that Mike Jr. and his brother Maliek would leave the Allen program after an alleged vandalism incident at their home.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Walker named C-USA Player of the Week
Louisiana Tech senior guard Keiunna Walker has been named Conference USA Player of the Week; the league office announced Monday afternoon. Walker put up two 20-point performances last week in wins over North Texas (23), and in her 100th career start, tied a season-high with 26 at UAB. The 2022-23...
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
dmagazine.com
New Podcast: Rev. Peter Johnson’s Living History
How the Rev. Peter Johnson tells it: it’s 1969 and he’s a 23-year-old with big goals and a bigger mouth. He’s known for cursing out racist sheriffs and other authority figures who trammel the rights of others, particularly based on the color of their skin. In the ’60s, that tendency often landed him in jail.
UTD Mercury
Hub for Hip Hop in a Dallas Warehouse
Aspiring artists and music lovers from all over the Dallas area convene every Tuesday night in a decked-out warehouse to share music and network with fellow creators. The event is called the Dallas Open Mic, founded by visionary Trey-Michael Dae. Typically, Open Mics are reserved for somber, coffee-shop type music. This is not the case for Dallas Open Mic, as the venue is more suited for up-and-coming rappers or fans of hip hop and R&B. Each artist is given the opportunity to perform an original song surrounded by murals of greats like Tupac, Biggie and Mac Miller. The venue is as unique as its artists, as the DJ booth sits inside a boat that the warehouse was built around.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek girls ranked in top 10 of this week’s GeauxPreps power ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss Universe
NEW ORLEANS - R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model, and University of North Texas graduate, was crowned the 71st Miss Universe on Saturday night. The competition took place in New Orleans where Gabriel edged out 83 other contestants, including Venezuelan runner-up Amanda Dudmel.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs team with Boys & Girls Club to beat hunger
More than 50 Louisiana Tech football players came through in the clutch — a time of need — as the city of Ruston celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Lincoln Parish Schools were out for the holiday, but the Bulldogs pitched in to hand out lunches to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on North Central Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
fox26houston.com
High school football coach accused of making players do 400-pushups in hour
Child protective services are investigating a Dallas, Texas high school football coach. John Harrell is accused of making players do hundreds of pushups in less than an hour.
keranews.org
A Dallas family restored an ancestral cemetery. The story's on display on AT&T's big screens
Rodney Hawkins began researching his family roots three years ago. Now there's an exhibition at AT&T Headquarters that follows his family's journey finding and restoring an East Texas burial site. The giant screens at AT&T headquarters immerse you among chirping birds in the piney woods of East Texas. Rodney Hawkins,...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
