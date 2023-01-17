Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023
With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Crypto lender Genesis reportedly owes creditors $3 billion, and is eyeing the sale of its parent company's venture assets to raise funds
Crypto lender Genesis owes its creditors more than $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Genesis' parent company DCG may sell assets in its venture portfolio to raise fresh cash. Genesis' lending arm took hits after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a liquidity crisis late last year. Genesis reportedly...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Feuding crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for 'unregistered offer and sale of securities'
Crypto giants Genesis and Gemini have been sued by the SEC for the offer and sale of unregistered securities. Authorities claim the firms illegally raised billions of dollars worth of crypto through the Gemini Earn program. The complaint comes amid a public feud between the two firms over a $900...
2 Best Healthcare Dividend Growth Stocks For 2023
Overall, the healthcare sector has done well considering the bear market. I expect the sector to remain somewhat neutral in 2023 too.
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
monitordaily.com
BMO Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for Bank of the West Acquisition
BMO Financial Group has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas and expects the acquisition to close on Feb. 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. “We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West...
5 Investing Alternatives for Conservative Investors
Investors in or near retirement might consider investing alternatives such as cash, high-yield checking or savings accounts, stable value funds and more.
crowdfundinsider.com
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
NASDAQ
March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)
Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
privatebankerinternational.com
Mizuho hires 20 Credit Suisse traders to bolster US arm
Mizuho Financial Group’s American subsidiary is set to add a team of 20 traders from Credit Suisse Group in order to strengthen its business in the country, reported Bloomberg. The hiring is aimed at helping the Japanese firm to buy a sizable part of Credit Suisse’s agency securitised-products trading...
DCG suspends quarterly dividends to preserve cash as Genesis lending unit tries to avoid bankruptcy, report says
Digital Currency Group is halting quarterly dividends to investors, according to Bloomberg. DCG told investors in a letter Tuesday the move is an effort to preserve liquidity. The firm's lending group Genesis is simultaneously trying to avoid bankruptcy. Digital Currency Group reportedly plans to halt quarterly dividends to conserve cash,...
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market
The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
investing.com
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) -The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned...
CNBC
Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy in latest blow to Barry Silbert's DCG empire
Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
financemagnates.com
Genesis is Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy within Days
Troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Trading, which has halted withdrawals, is in the final stages of preparation to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports. Anonymous insiders have revealed that the company might confirm the bankruptcy filings within the week if it fails to raise any cash.
