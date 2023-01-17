ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
NASDAQ

After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
monitordaily.com

BMO Receives Final Regulatory Approvals for Bank of the West Acquisition

BMO Financial Group has received all required regulatory approvals to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas and expects the acquisition to close on Feb. 1, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. “We are excited to be bringing BMO and Bank of the West...
crowdfundinsider.com

House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
via.news

Fidus Investment Corporation, Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior, S.A., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX), Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 9.57% 2023-01-19 07:09:09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) 6.17%...
NASDAQ

March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)

Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
privatebankerinternational.com

Mizuho hires 20 Credit Suisse traders to bolster US arm

Mizuho Financial Group’s American subsidiary is set to add a team of 20 traders from Credit Suisse Group in order to strengthen its business in the country, reported Bloomberg. The hiring is aimed at helping the Japanese firm to buy a sizable part of Credit Suisse’s agency securitised-products trading...
thenewscrypto.com

Fidelity-backed Exchange ‘OSL’ Reduces Headcount Amid Sluggish Market

The company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go. OSL is backed by Fidelity, which is a behemoth in the asset management industry. After many months of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong-based digital asset exchange OSL has decided to slash its operating expenses by around a third. This involves reducing the size of the personnel; however, the company did not disclose how much percentage of its workers were let go.
investing.com

Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy

(Reuters) -The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after FTX stunned...
CNBC

Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy in latest blow to Barry Silbert's DCG empire

Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
financemagnates.com

Genesis is Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy within Days

Troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Trading, which has halted withdrawals, is in the final stages of preparation to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports. Anonymous insiders have revealed that the company might confirm the bankruptcy filings within the week if it fails to raise any cash.

