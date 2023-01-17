Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to put an end to a two-game losing skid on tonight when they play host to WKU in a nationally televised contest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM with the pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Choudrant, Lincoln Prep in Top 10 in this week’s GeauxPreps Boys Basketball Power Ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school boys basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek girls ranked in top 10 of this week’s GeauxPreps power ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs team with Boys & Girls Club to beat hunger
More than 50 Louisiana Tech football players came through in the clutch — a time of need — as the city of Ruston celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Lincoln Parish Schools were out for the holiday, but the Bulldogs pitched in to hand out lunches to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on North Central Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Walker named C-USA Player of the Week
Louisiana Tech senior guard Keiunna Walker has been named Conference USA Player of the Week; the league office announced Monday afternoon. Walker put up two 20-point performances last week in wins over North Texas (23), and in her 100th career start, tied a season-high with 26 at UAB. The 2022-23...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show
The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marjorie Marie Welch Luce
Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Marie Welch Luce, age 99 of Anna, TX will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA with Dr. Doug De Graffenried officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
KTBS
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
lincolnparishjournal.com
St. Jude patient, LA Tech student Chumley wants to give back to others
On May 13, 2020, at the age of 15, Lloyd “Jake” Chumley was diagnosed with stage 4B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and additionally with what presented to be a baseball size Ewing’s sarcoma in his right pelvis. The news hit him and his parents like a tidal wave,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
ktalnews.com
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase. On Monday, Jan. 16, Natchitoches police attempted to stop a vehicle for...
KTBS
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
