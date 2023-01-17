Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO