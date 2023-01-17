Read full article on original website
Dogs host Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to put an end to a two-game losing skid on tonight when they play host to WKU in a nationally televised contest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM with the pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Ruston, Choudrant, Lincoln Prep in Top 10 in this week’s GeauxPreps Boys Basketball Power Ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school boys basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
Techsters continue road stretch at WKU
Louisiana Tech continues a three-game road stretch in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when the Lady Techsters face Western Kentucky tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the LA Tech Athletics app as well as 97.7 FM. Louisiana Tech (11-6, 4-3)...
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Creek girls ranked in top 10 of this week’s GeauxPreps power ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
Tech’s Walker named C-USA Player of the Week
Louisiana Tech senior guard Keiunna Walker has been named Conference USA Player of the Week; the league office announced Monday afternoon. Walker put up two 20-point performances last week in wins over North Texas (23), and in her 100th career start, tied a season-high with 26 at UAB. The 2022-23...
Creek hoops split at Saline
Lizzie McAdams scored a game-high 19 points and Allie Furr added 11 points as the Lady Cougars steam-rolled Saline 45-11 Monday night on the road. McAdams hit a trio of three-pointers in the win, scoring seven points in the first quarter as the Lady Cougars jumped out to an 11-5 advantage. McAdams continued her offensive production in the second quarter, netting eight points to push the Creek lead to 23-9 at halftime.
Krewe of Pomona announces court
Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
Remembering Marjorie Marie Welch Luce
Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Marie Welch Luce, age 99 of Anna, TX will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA with Dr. Doug De Graffenried officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show
The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
St. Jude patient, LA Tech student Chumley wants to give back to others
On May 13, 2020, at the age of 15, Lloyd “Jake” Chumley was diagnosed with stage 4B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and additionally with what presented to be a baseball size Ewing’s sarcoma in his right pelvis. The news hit him and his parents like a tidal wave,...
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Buc-ee’s: a look at the tax implications and how officials feel the travel center will help the local economy
With the news last week that Lincoln Parish will be getting the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana, a lot has been asked about the tax implications involving luring the wildly popular travel center to north Louisiana. What did Lincoln Parish and the City of Ruston have to...
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will […]
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
Teacher Feature: Catrina Crowe helps students achieve goals
Catrina Crowe is in her eighth year of teaching in Lincoln Parish. She is currently teaching fifth grade social studies and English language arts (ELA) at Cypress Springs Elementary. Crowe, who majored in history and music at Louisiana Tech University, said teaching kind of fell into her lap. After graduating,...
Third-grade student injured in El Dorado school bus accident
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the El Dorado School District confirmed that an El Dorado school bus was involved in an accident that left two injured. According to reports, the accident took place around 6:57 AM and only three students were on the bus. The students included a third grader, […]
