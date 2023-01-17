ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Nipped by Bobcats

Centralia: Ballard 21, Vallejo 12, Yeung 8, Sprague 6, Haines 2. Aberdeen: Ainsworth 11, M. Garcia 10, Brooks 10, Miller 9, Ambrogiani 4, Dawson 4. The Centralia boys basketball team came a whisper away from a win but fell by a point on the road Tuesday night, 50-49 to Aberdeen.
CENTRALIA, WA
Newberry Observer

Lady Bulldogs lose two in region

NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play. On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.
NEWBERRY, SC
Pleasanton Express

Cowgirls beat San Isidro, Lasara, improve to 4-0 in district

McMullen County continued their run through district last week with key victories over Lasara and San Isidro. The Cowgirls (15-10, 4-0) have now won five contests in a row and 15 district matchups dating back to 2021. Going up against San Isidro last Tuesday presented the Cowgirls with one of...
MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX
Chowan Herald

Loving football…

My love of football started in high school. In the 1960s, Coaches Stuart Tripp and Tommy Lewis led Ayden High School Single-A football teams to many winning seasons and state championships. Following our teams, many in our small town took buses filled with athletes, cheerleaders and fans to faraway places. It felt like living the “Hoosiers.” As a cheerleader, I started learning the game. A cheerleader needs to know the difference between a “Hey hey, let’s go!” cheer for the offense and a “Push ‘em...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

NFL Playoffs 2023: The 4 big favorites to win the Divisional round

The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.

