Read full article on original website
Related
Tigers Nipped by Bobcats
Centralia: Ballard 21, Vallejo 12, Yeung 8, Sprague 6, Haines 2. Aberdeen: Ainsworth 11, M. Garcia 10, Brooks 10, Miller 9, Ambrogiani 4, Dawson 4. The Centralia boys basketball team came a whisper away from a win but fell by a point on the road Tuesday night, 50-49 to Aberdeen.
Lady Bulldogs lose two in region
NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play. On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.
Pleasanton Express
Cowgirls beat San Isidro, Lasara, improve to 4-0 in district
McMullen County continued their run through district last week with key victories over Lasara and San Isidro. The Cowgirls (15-10, 4-0) have now won five contests in a row and 15 district matchups dating back to 2021. Going up against San Isidro last Tuesday presented the Cowgirls with one of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North Iredell sweeps varsity matchups with West Iredell
North Iredell’s boys basketball team came out of the gates on fire Tuesday night, jumping out to a 16-0 lead and holding off a pesky West Iredell team on its way to a 76-54 conference win. The Raiders (10-7, 3-4) rolled out an unconventional starting lineup after Beckham Tharpe...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett has hit all the milestones of a College Football Hall of Famer. There's only one problem: He's not eligible for the honor. In four years at Georgia, Bennett threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 10 ...
Loving football…
My love of football started in high school. In the 1960s, Coaches Stuart Tripp and Tommy Lewis led Ayden High School Single-A football teams to many winning seasons and state championships. Following our teams, many in our small town took buses filled with athletes, cheerleaders and fans to faraway places. It felt like living the “Hoosiers.” As a cheerleader, I started learning the game. A cheerleader needs to know the difference between a “Hey hey, let’s go!” cheer for the offense and a “Push ‘em...
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: The 4 big favorites to win the Divisional round
The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.
Comments / 0