Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Overcoming adversity made West Monroe native Langston Powell the player he is on and off the court for ULM basketball
“Just being around the game for so long, and just it being my senior year, I knew what it takes to have a good senior year by seeing the people who came above me.” ULM basketball’s Langston Powell is one of the nicest people off the court – but on the hardwood? He’s the opposite. […]
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 19, 2023, 17:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters continue road stretch at WKU
Louisiana Tech continues a three-game road stretch in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when the Lady Techsters face Western Kentucky tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the LA Tech Athletics app as well as 97.7 FM. Louisiana Tech (11-6, 4-3)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs team with Boys & Girls Club to beat hunger
More than 50 Louisiana Tech football players came through in the clutch — a time of need — as the city of Ruston celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Lincoln Parish Schools were out for the holiday, but the Bulldogs pitched in to hand out lunches to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on North Central Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. at TAC
Louisiana Tech looks to put an end to a two-game losing skid on tonight when they play host to WKU in a nationally televised contest. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM with the pregame show starting at 7:30 p.m. The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech’s Walker named C-USA Player of the Week
Louisiana Tech senior guard Keiunna Walker has been named Conference USA Player of the Week; the league office announced Monday afternoon. Walker put up two 20-point performances last week in wins over North Texas (23), and in her 100th career start, tied a season-high with 26 at UAB. The 2022-23...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston, Choudrant, Lincoln Prep in Top 10 in this week’s GeauxPreps Boys Basketball Power Ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school boys basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
Golf Channel
Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry holds faith, family close as wife begins cancer fight
Down to his roots, Matt Terry is as humble as they come. A native of Moulton, a quaint, northwest Alabama town of about 3,500 people, the 51-year-old Terry has always considered himself one of the fortunate ones, so blessed that he actually gets to coach golf for a living. From making $250 per month as a junior-college assistant to now six seasons into the job as head men’s coach at Louisiana Tech, Terry remains unchanged in his career assessment.
ktalnews.com
Former Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier commits to Louisiana Tech
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – What a week for Louisiana Tech football. First, Calvary alum Landry Lyddy entered the transfer portal and a few days later committed to UAB. Then, Green Oaks star Decoldest Crawford announced he’s heading back home, transferring to Louisiana Tech after one season at Nebraska. Now, we know who will be throwing Decoldest passes. Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier.
lincolnparishjournal.com
St. Jude patient, LA Tech student Chumley wants to give back to others
On May 13, 2020, at the age of 15, Lloyd “Jake” Chumley was diagnosed with stage 4B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and additionally with what presented to be a baseball size Ewing’s sarcoma in his right pelvis. The news hit him and his parents like a tidal wave,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Buc-ee’s: a look at the tax implications and how officials feel the travel center will help the local economy
With the news last week that Lincoln Parish will be getting the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana, a lot has been asked about the tax implications involving luring the wildly popular travel center to north Louisiana. What did Lincoln Parish and the City of Ruston have to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marjorie Marie Welch Luce
Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Marie Welch Luce, age 99 of Anna, TX will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA with Dr. Doug De Graffenried officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek hoops split at Saline
Lizzie McAdams scored a game-high 19 points and Allie Furr added 11 points as the Lady Cougars steam-rolled Saline 45-11 Monday night on the road. McAdams hit a trio of three-pointers in the win, scoring seven points in the first quarter as the Lady Cougars jumped out to an 11-5 advantage. McAdams continued her offensive production in the second quarter, netting eight points to push the Creek lead to 23-9 at halftime.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Krewe of Pomona announces court
Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Carol Anne Williamson Mitchell
Funeral services for Ms. Carol Anne Williamson Mitchell, age 75 of Liberty, MS will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, January 16, 2023 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA with Rev. Stan Pody officiating. Burial will follow in the Mineral Springs Cemetery in Dubach, LA under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show
The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
Comments / 2