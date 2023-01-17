ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wrkf.org

Book banning in Louisiana: A look at the divisive battle in our state's libraries

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Librarians in multiple south Louisiana parishes are responding to what they are seeing as efforts to censor their materials, particularly books that refer to sexuality and LGBTQ identities. However, those who speak out against these so-called “book bans,” often have a price to pay.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library

A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
RUSTON, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms

Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board

Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text

A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach.In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of Nelwyn Fontana, the office secretary at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, along with a screenshot of the alleged text messages, which referred to “n****r day.” A local outlet reported that the messages—which were confirmed by officials—were sent to a coach at the school, who was stunned by what they’d received.“Nelwyn Fontana...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Krewe of Pomona announces court

Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska

The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
OMAHA, NE
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy