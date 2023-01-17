Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Book banning in Louisiana: A look at the divisive battle in our state's libraries
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Librarians in multiple south Louisiana parishes are responding to what they are seeing as efforts to censor their materials, particularly books that refer to sexuality and LGBTQ identities. However, those who speak out against these so-called “book bans,” often have a price to pay.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text
A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach.In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of Nelwyn Fontana, the office secretary at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, along with a screenshot of the alleged text messages, which referred to “n****r day.” A local outlet reported that the messages—which were confirmed by officials—were sent to a coach at the school, who was stunned by what they’d received.“Nelwyn Fontana...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Krewe of Pomona announces court
Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will […]
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out
We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
La. Dept. of Corrections hosts job fair; seeking correctional officers, nurses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Corrections is amping up its efforts to recruit more employees, but the real work comes with retention. Retention has been an issue for correctional centers across the country, but the DOC is trying a variety of methods to keep people in the system.
White School Official Resigns Over Alleged Racist MLK Day Text
A leaked screenshot shows the secretary using a racial slur while referencing the federal holiday.
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Is Louisiana Nearing CWD Crisis As More Deer Test Positive?
Years ago we might have thought that Louisiana was just one of God's chosen or we were too careful to ever allow Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, to affect the huge whitetail herd that call the Bayou State home. Turns out we were neither. Well, I still hold the opinion...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Commissioner Mike Strain Informs Consumers on How to Grow Local Agricultural Economy
Inflation has dramatically increased the prices of eggs and food across the nation. The Department of Agriculture wants to help the local economy grow. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how consumers can save money. The Alexandria Rotary Club invited Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of...
KTBS
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in...
Comments / 0