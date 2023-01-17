Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPPJ hopes to meet next week about parish administrator
Lincoln Parish Police Juror Joe Henderson said Wednesday night that the LPPJ’s personnel committee, of which Henderson is chair, hopes to meet next week to hold discussions about moving forward with its search for a new parish administrator. The LPPJ is looking for a new administrator after voting 8-4...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ouachita Parish School System employee no longer employed by district following published racist MLK Day text
This story has been updated with additional information. An Ouachita Parish School System employee is no longer employed by the district following the release of offensive text messages on social media. A text thread between an Ouachita Parish Junior High School coach and office secretary Nelwyn Fontana was published on...
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text
A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach.In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of Nelwyn Fontana, the office secretary at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, along with a screenshot of the alleged text messages, which referred to “n****r day.” A local outlet reported that the messages—which were confirmed by officials—were sent to a coach at the school, who was stunned by what they’d received.“Nelwyn Fontana...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
NBC 10 News Today: Entergy job fair to take place at Louisiana Delta Community College’s Monroe campus on January 18th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Nick Sommer and Hunter Elyse discussed the Entergy job fair event that will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Louisiana Delta Community College. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, which takes place from 9 AM to Noon, will […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Krewe of Pomona announces court
Lincoln Parish’s own Mardi Gras krewe, the Krewe of Pomona, has announced its 2023 court. Jack is the son of Leslie and Blaine McClure. He is the grandson of Ginny and the late Jack Love and Glenn and the late Carrie McClure. Jack is a senior at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville where he is a member of the baseball team and serves as a Student Athlete Ambassador. He was also awarded the Tip of the Spear Award for National Guard. An honor roll student, Jack plans to continue his education at Louisiana Tech University next fall to pursue a career in Industrial Engineering. Jack’s hobbies include woodworking and hunting, and he is excited to share in this special experience with his grandmother, Ginny Love.
KNOE TV8
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Free soil health workshop offered in Ruston at library
A free Soil Health Workshop will be offered on February 7, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston, Louisiana. Soil scientist Rachel Stout-Evans will present information to help growers understand and manage soil health to improve production. Workshop topics include the composition of soil, how soils function, indicators of soil health, and ways to manage soil health. Stout-Evans is a resource soil scientist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call ends with arrest
Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday after responding to a domestic call at an Illinois Ave. residence. A woman told officer she had been living with Damien Crowe, 43, for about two weeks. She stated the previous night, they had a verbal altercation that escalated when Crowe pushed her to the ground and began hitting her.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Catrina Crowe helps students achieve goals
Catrina Crowe is in her eighth year of teaching in Lincoln Parish. She is currently teaching fifth grade social studies and English language arts (ELA) at Cypress Springs Elementary. Crowe, who majored in history and music at Louisiana Tech University, said teaching kind of fell into her lap. After graduating,...
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Stolen gun found on traffic stop
A Georgia man was arrested Saturday by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. James R. Vickery Jr., 30, of Blackshear, Georgia, was stopped on Interstate 20 for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. Vickery told the deputy there had been a warrant for his arrest, but it had been taken care of. When asked if there were any weapons in the car, Vickery said yes.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sister arrested at loud party
Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drugs found on traffic stop
Ruston Police arrested a Bernice man early Sunday morning after a traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the detection of drugs in the car. Jeremiah N. Knighton, 23, was stopped shortly after midnight Sunday morning. While talking with Knighton, the officer detected an odor believed to be raw marijuana. A search of the vehicle was conducted.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
