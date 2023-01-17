Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters continue road stretch at WKU
Louisiana Tech continues a three-game road stretch in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when the Lady Techsters face Western Kentucky tonight at 6:30 p.m. inside E.A. Diddle Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the LA Tech Athletics app as well as 97.7 FM. Louisiana Tech (11-6, 4-3)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston hoops win both Tuesday games at Pineville
Both Ruston High basketball teams took wins Tuesday night on the road in district contests at Pineville with the girls winning 43-22 and the boys following with a 69-55 victory. After the Lady Bearcats trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, Ruston responded by outscoring the Lady Rebels...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek girls ranked in top 10 of this week’s GeauxPreps power ratings
Here are the latest Power Ratings from Geaux Preps for high school girls basketball. These are used to determine playoff seeding at the end of the regular season, including where Ruston (Non-Select Division I), Cedar Creek (Select Division IV), Lincoln Preparatory (Select Division IV), Choudrant (Non-Select Division V) and Simsboro (Non-Select Division V) are ranked.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs team with Boys & Girls Club to beat hunger
More than 50 Louisiana Tech football players came through in the clutch — a time of need — as the city of Ruston celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Lincoln Parish Schools were out for the holiday, but the Bulldogs pitched in to hand out lunches to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs on North Central Louisiana.
Golf Channel
Louisiana Tech coach Matt Terry holds faith, family close as wife begins cancer fight
Down to his roots, Matt Terry is as humble as they come. A native of Moulton, a quaint, northwest Alabama town of about 3,500 people, the 51-year-old Terry has always considered himself one of the fortunate ones, so blessed that he actually gets to coach golf for a living. From making $250 per month as a junior-college assistant to now six seasons into the job as head men’s coach at Louisiana Tech, Terry remains unchanged in his career assessment.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group
Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston athletes benefit from diligent training staff
Chris Brister doesn’t do it for any personal accolades. You can tell that when you talk to him about his role as the athletic trainer at Ruston High School — it’s all about the kids and making sure they have what they need to be successful, both on the field and off.
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 19, 2023, 17:15:00.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU band to be featured at Dallas Mavericks halftime show
The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU targets ‘gateway to greatness’ in Omaha, Nebraska
The city of Omaha, Nebraska, is known for being the “Gateway to the West.”. For Grambling State University (GSU), it could soon also become known as a “Gateway to Greatness.”. GSU President Rick Gallot, GSU Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Melanie Jones, and College of Business...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Marjorie Marie Welch Luce
Funeral services for Mrs. Marjorie Marie Welch Luce, age 99 of Anna, TX will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Ruston, LA with Dr. Doug De Graffenried officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ruston under the direction of Owens Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering William “Billy” Wright
Mr. William Franklin “Billy” Wright, age 59 of Ruston, LA was born January 29, 1963 in Knoxville, TN to Verna May “Jo” and Billy Joe Wright, and he passed away January 15, 2023 in Ruston. Billy was an avid outdoorsman. For much of his life, he...
lincolnparishjournal.com
St. Jude patient, LA Tech student Chumley wants to give back to others
On May 13, 2020, at the age of 15, Lloyd “Jake” Chumley was diagnosed with stage 4B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and additionally with what presented to be a baseball size Ewing’s sarcoma in his right pelvis. The news hit him and his parents like a tidal wave,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Buc-ee’s: a look at the tax implications and how officials feel the travel center will help the local economy
With the news last week that Lincoln Parish will be getting the first Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana, a lot has been asked about the tax implications involving luring the wildly popular travel center to north Louisiana. What did Lincoln Parish and the City of Ruston have to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local teachers participate in state’s foreign language conference
Lincoln Parish had an impressive showing at the 2023 Louisiana Foreign Language Teachers Association Conference. Over 150 foreign language teachers from throughout Louisiana gathered at the Natchitoches Events Center January 13-14 for their annual conference. The association is for teachers of world languages at every level from pre-k through college in Louisiana.
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Project Dam incentivizes Buc-ee’s to aid in additional economic development growth
Approximately 82 acres of land has been purchased on the north side of I-20 on Tarbutton Road across from Ruston Junior High School. The first Buc-ee’s ever built in the state of Louisiana will occupy approximately 27 acres of that footprint as a travel center between 53,000 and 74,000 square feet will be constructed over the next two years.
KSLA
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
KNOE TV8
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
