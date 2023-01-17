The “Gram Fam” and its Grambling State University Marching Band is headed to Dallas. What is referred to by many as “the best band in the land,” Grambling’s marching band has put many hours of preparation to ensure they uphold their reputation, as they have been designated to headline the halftime show at the upcoming game for the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat. The Mavericks will be celebrating its annual African American Heritage theme night coming up at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the American Airline Center in Dallas.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO