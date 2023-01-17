ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler

Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams

Online investigators have revealed that Louisiana residents who share one particular trait are nearly six times more likely to be targeted by a scam. The scams can range from online attempts to steal money and identity to telephone and text scams that hope to accomplish the same outcome. And, there is one key aspect of every potential victim that scammers tend to seek out to exploit.
LOUISIANA STATE
43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

43-Year-Old Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Ten Years for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in federal court on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, that a...
CHURCH POINT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish

Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
TENSAS PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

kalb.com

APD investigating Harris Street shooting

Twenty-seven Louisiana areas once considered 'urban' have been newly classified as 'rural' due to new U.S. census population rules, including four in Cenla. One of those is Bunkie. State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. As of...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The State vs Jessie J. Petite, Jr: A Unanimous Decision

District Attorneys: Cliff Strider, Ruston; Bray Williams, Natchitoches. Charges (all counts): Principal to 2nd degree murder of Hiram Phillips, Jr., Principal to 2nd Degree murder of Larry Batiste, and Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder of Brianna Robinson. Evidence: Voluminous. Trial Duration: January 9 to 6pm on January 13, 2022....
LOUISIANA STATE
Westland Daily

Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an affair with a member of her security detail

More concerns have been raised regarding how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is using public resources after new surveillance footage came to light. We got 45 days' worth of security footage from a French Market Corporation camera outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments as part of our investigation into whether Mayor Cantrell was residing there. That footage demonstrated that Cantrell spent a lot of time inside the flat, frequently during the course of the day and occasionally even over night.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA

