lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call ends with arrest
Police arrested a Ruston man Sunday after responding to a domestic call at an Illinois Ave. residence. A woman told officer she had been living with Damien Crowe, 43, for about two weeks. She stated the previous night, they had a verbal altercation that escalated when Crowe pushed her to the ground and began hitting her.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana […]
2 Ouachita Parish men arrested; charged with drug offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Metro Narcotics Unit began surveillance at the Studio 6 Motel in search of 42-year-old James Turnbow. According to agents, Turnbow left his hotel room and entered a vehicle with 34-year-old Joshua Bosley. Louisiana State Police went on […]
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for aggravated battery
The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested Johnny Price (B/M, 63 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) for aggravated battery with domestic violence for a stabbing that occurred last week. On January 12, 2023 around 9:52 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street in reference to...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Sister arrested at loud party
Two sisters were arrested shortly after midnight Saturday morning after Ruston Police responded to a loud noise complaint at University Crossing Apartments. Several officers went to the apartment complex at 1201 W. California Ave. in response to the loud noise and music. They found a large group of people inside and outside the apartment in question. When officers asked to speak to the tenant of the apartment, Shaterria Sanders, 19, came outside. She was asked four times to identify herself and refused on each attempt. Sanders put her finger in an officer’s face, refusing to answer questions during the encounter. Sanders pushed an officer who then attempted to arrest her. She pulled away and became combative. Other officers had to assist in placing Sanders in handcuffs.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
Monroe man accused of threatening witnesses and minors with firearm; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
KNOE TV8
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested 37-year-old Vincent Donzel Nappier Jr. after a routine traffic stops leads to narcotics possession and a stolen vehicle.
KTBS
Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for the theft of guns and puppies
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In February 2022, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report in Farmerville. In the course of their investigation, deputies discovered that two newborn puppies and three rifles had been removed from the home after the suspect forced entry. The suspect’s state-issued identification card was found […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with five of the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.
Ouachita Parish native and former youth pastor facing child molestation charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man also a native of Ouachita Parish was extradited to Troup County, Georgia on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from an incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of the alleged incidents (s) […]
UPDATE: Union Parish man has been apprehended by the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (1/17/2023): According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities have captured Joseph Daniel Pennington. Pennington was apprehended within a few hours of his posting. Thank you for everyone’s effort in finding the subject. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for drug distribution
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for Romado Brown. Brown is a 42-year-old Black male standing at five feet and five inches and weighing 135 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Bernice area. Brown is wanted by authorities […]
