Adia Victoria on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “Your Rage is Righteous”
During her interview with American Songwriter at 30A Festival, Adia Victoria pulls out her typewriter. Resting in the tray is a picture of her as an eight-year-old girl, sitting on a wooden fence surrounded by white flowers and other blooms as bright as the smile on her face. As Victoria puts it, she was free. “I love that kid,” she reflects. “She was fearless. She was curious and she wanted to take in the entire world.” Victoria carries forth that spirit, now with a wealth of knowledge she captures in song. But those songs also reflect the deep pain her childhood self had to lock inside. Below, Victoria takes us inside her intimate writing process, including how she connects with her inner child through music, how nature impacts her songwriting, the power of rage, and more.
HAIM Is Back in the Studio for Album Four
The sister pop-rock trio HAIM is teasing their return to the studio on social media. Their fourth album could be coming sooner rather than later. In a recent TikTok from the family ensemble, Este and Danielle Haim can be seen tugging their sister, Alana, through a doorway as she resists. “Please I’m a star,” she says through a lip-synced soundbite. The text over the footage reads, “When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award-winning actress.”
Caroline Rose Learns ‘the Art of Forgetting’ as They Announce New Album
Caroline Rose is ready to forget. On Thursday, the singer announced that they will be releasing their album The Art of Forgetting on March 24, as they shared the reflective, acoustic guitar-backed single, “Miami.” “Every time I make an album, I’ll come out of it learning a lot about myself,” Rose said in a statement. “Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.” The LP is set to lace Rose’s sense of humor with themes of regret, grief, shame, and loss, per a release....
Indie Pop Sensation Munn Takes the Music World by Storm
Pop singer-songwriter Munn is a major player in the independent music scene thanks to his distinctive style, commanding vocals, and profound songwriting. He has established himself as a skilled and prosperous musician, with over 200 million total streams across all platforms. Considering he did all of this without the support of a major label, his accomplishments are all the more remarkable. This is a reflection of his perseverance, commitment, and innate artistic ability.
Synth Single Review: "Memories" by Russell Nash
Russell Nash’s Memories is full of uplifting, propulsive energy as it unfolds. Blunt, powerful kick drum throbs gruff bass forms an oscillating pattern to shape the music. Snare drum bursts as a medium-high, glowing synth with a yearning feeling flows above it. The lead synth carries a drifting, flowing...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Death Valley Girls, Bootsy Collins, Shakira, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry join Alice In Chains tribute band on stage to cover Facelift and Dirt classics
Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Chris Daughtry covered Man In The Box and Rain When I Die onstage in Nashville last week with an Alice In Chains tribute band
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
Premiere: The Band of Heathens Share Album Sample Ahead of Ninth Studio Release
Purveyors of a fiercely independent sound, the Band of Heathens are back, this time with Simple Things. The Austin-formed band, best known for their Texas-textured style, are once again set to deliver their trademark sound—a rolling thunder of bluesy Americana, thumping country, and rumbling rock and roll—on their ninth studio album.
Diplo shares new single under country music moniker Thomas Wesley
Diplo has returned under his country music moniker Thomas Wesley with new song ‘Wasted’. The Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel-featuring track is his first outing under Thomas Wesley (also his real name) since his first full country music release, ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil’, in 2020.
Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’
Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
David J, Violent Femmes’ Victor DeLorenzo, and Darwin Meiners Explore ‘A Free Society’ with Night Crickets
“We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation, become the future,” read American poet Amanda Gorman in a portion of the poem “The Hill We Climb,” which she recited during the 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden.
MGMT tease “fancy new album” set to be released in 2023
MGMT are teasing a “fancy new album” that they say will be finished and released in 2023. The New York-based duo last released an album with 2018’s ‘Little Dark Age’, and frontman Andrew VanWyngarden promised last summer that they would return with new music in 2022.
