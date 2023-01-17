ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Alice Douglas, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Beverly Marie Inez Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Beverly Marie Inez Farris (Bev), of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 32 years. Bev was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Mountain Home in January, 2007. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2008 and attended Arkansas State University Mountain Home for two years. She was an employee at Baxter Labs as an Assembler Technician.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH swimmers shine in 3rd meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed at Pocahontas for the third and final time on Thursday. For the Bomber boys, Hayden Kelley finished second in 100-yard freestyle in state time, Benny Vetter was second in the 200-yard freestyle, Caleb Due ended up second in the individual medley, and Brandon Belicek took third place in the 50-yard freestyle. In addition, the team of Will Burns, Kelley, Belicek and Due finished second in the medley relay.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday

KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. Jurors do not report Friday

Marion County Jurors do not need to report Friday. The next scheduled reporting date is Monday, March 13. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffet, jurors will need to call after 4:30 the night before the reporting date to confirm service.
KTLO

MH ELKS Lodge to host Hoop Shoot Contest

The Mountain Home ELKS Lodge #1714 will hold its annual sporting event for area youth next weekend. The local ELKS Hoop Shoot Contest is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 9 to noon on the campus of Mountain Home Junior High School. The contest is for children that will be between...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion Co. pink jurors report Thursday

Marion County Jurors on the pink panel will need to report Thursday. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, pink panel jurors will need to report at 9. Jurors on the blue panel do not need to report Thursday. The next time blue panel jurors are scheduled to report is Monday, March 13.
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

West Plains man faces second degree murder charges

A West Plains man has been arrested after accusations of killing his father. According to KYTV, 34-year-old Christopher Greenough faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his father. Investigators responded to a residence on January 11 for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, officers found Greenough’s father in a chair bleeding, with two puncture wounds on his head. He was transported to a West Plains hospital where he died from his injuries.
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy