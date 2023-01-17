Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Pauline Louise Figurski of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pauline Louise Figurski died Thursday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Effie Louise Bryant, 90, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Effie Louise Bryant of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Effie Bryant died Thursday in Yellville.
KTLO
Joan Loa Ward, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Joan Loa Ward are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Joan Loa Ward died Wednesday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Alice Douglas, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.
KTLO
Beverly Marie Inez Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Beverly Marie Inez Farris (Bev), of Mountain Home, Arkansas on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the age of 32 years. Bev was born in Los Angeles, California and moved to Mountain Home in January, 2007. She graduated from Mountain Home High School in 2008 and attended Arkansas State University Mountain Home for two years. She was an employee at Baxter Labs as an Assembler Technician.
KTLO
Tonya Slaughter, 51, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 51-year-old Tonya Slaughter of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Tonya Slaughter died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
June Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old June Crawford of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. June Crawford died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Cherry Sills, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Cherry Sills of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cherry Sills died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
MH swimmers shine in 3rd meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed at Pocahontas for the third and final time on Thursday. For the Bomber boys, Hayden Kelley finished second in 100-yard freestyle in state time, Benny Vetter was second in the 200-yard freestyle, Caleb Due ended up second in the individual medley, and Brandon Belicek took third place in the 50-yard freestyle. In addition, the team of Will Burns, Kelley, Belicek and Due finished second in the medley relay.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS traveling to Greenwood
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home goes back to the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will make their longest trip of the conference slate as they go to Greenwood. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 11-9 on the season and 2-2 in...
KTLO
MH girls to wrestle in Wampus Cat Invitational
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be on the road Friday for another tournament. The Lady Bombers go to Conway for the Wampus Cat Invitational. Action begins at 3:30.
KTLO
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
KTLO
Marion Co. Jurors do not report Friday
Marion County Jurors do not need to report Friday. The next scheduled reporting date is Monday, March 13. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffet, jurors will need to call after 4:30 the night before the reporting date to confirm service.
KTLO
MH ELKS Lodge to host Hoop Shoot Contest
The Mountain Home ELKS Lodge #1714 will hold its annual sporting event for area youth next weekend. The local ELKS Hoop Shoot Contest is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 9 to noon on the campus of Mountain Home Junior High School. The contest is for children that will be between...
KTLO
Marion Co. pink jurors report Thursday
Marion County Jurors on the pink panel will need to report Thursday. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffett, pink panel jurors will need to report at 9. Jurors on the blue panel do not need to report Thursday. The next time blue panel jurors are scheduled to report is Monday, March 13.
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA girls falling at Gainesville
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity girls’ basketball team had a rough night across the state line on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fell at Gainesville 71-25. The Lady Bulldogs will host Mansfield on Thursday. Cotter was able to pick up a three-game sweep at home over Eureka Springs. Hudson...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KTLO
West Plains man faces second degree murder charges
A West Plains man has been arrested after accusations of killing his father. According to KYTV, 34-year-old Christopher Greenough faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his father. Investigators responded to a residence on January 11 for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, officers found Greenough’s father in a chair bleeding, with two puncture wounds on his head. He was transported to a West Plains hospital where he died from his injuries.
Comments / 0