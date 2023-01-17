Read full article on original website
Stark Gas Prices Up 22-Cents in 2 Days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wintertime pain at the pump?. Gas prices are up an average 22-cents the last two days in Stark County, with regular at a AAA average $3.53 Wednesday morning. GasBuddy indicates more and more gas stations jumped to $3.59.9 during the day on...
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
Former Ohio Edison coal power plant along Ohio River will close by mid-July, resulting in 140 layoffs
STRATTON, Ohio — The W.H. Sammis coal power plant will shut down by mid-July, setting an official end date for a former FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison power plant that has been on the chopping block several times. Energy Harbor sent a layoff notice to the state last week, saying...
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power across Ohio
The power is out for more than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, according to FirstEnergy.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
Willoughby homeowners dealing with contractor-related property damage
Dawn Igarashi and Terri Sainto, of Willoughby, are still waiting for property repairs to be done for damage they said was caused by a snow-plowing contractor nearly a year ago
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
UH supplying employees with steering wheel locks amid Kia, Hyundai thefts
University Hospitals is taking steps to fight back against the rising Kia and Hyundai thefts that have been sweeping Northeast Ohio by supplying its employees with steering wheel locks.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Pandemic Government Money for Nonprofits
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pandemic assistance for non-profit organizations in Stark County. The Regional Planning Commission will administer the distribution of $500,000 in COVID relief funding. Commissioner Richard Regula says it’s CDBG money from the Ohio Department of Development. The money can cover various expenses...
'My guardian angel was with me': Man grateful to be alive after car windshield shatters on I-271 in Peninsula
PENINSULA, Ohio — "I was by a bridge and 'Bam!' and the shards flew all over me, and needless to say it was pretty scary. It sounded like an explosion." Carl Krysiak isn't totally sure what hit his car. What he is positive about is the crater sitting right above his rearview mirror, with cracks stretching over most of his windshield.
Cleveland man shot, killed at East side gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed at a Sunoco Gas Station early Monday morning. Cleveland police said the murder happened around 5 a.m. in the 13000 block of Buckeye Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified...
Major developer no longer taking projects in city of Warren
Mark Marvin, one of the leading developers in downtown Warren, has informed council and the administration that he will not engage in any further development in the city of Warren.
