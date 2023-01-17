ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Up 22-Cents in 2 Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wintertime pain at the pump?. Gas prices are up an average 22-cents the last two days in Stark County, with regular at a AAA average $3.53 Wednesday morning. GasBuddy indicates more and more gas stations jumped to $3.59.9 during the day on...
STARK COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio

Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
BURBANK, OH
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center

Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
NAVARRE, OH
whbc.com

Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
NAVARRE, OH
cleveland19.com

Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
whbc.com

Pandemic Government Money for Nonprofits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pandemic assistance for non-profit organizations in Stark County. The Regional Planning Commission will administer the distribution of $500,000 in COVID relief funding. Commissioner Richard Regula says it’s CDBG money from the Ohio Department of Development. The money can cover various expenses...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot, killed at East side gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man was shot and killed at a Sunoco Gas Station early Monday morning. Cleveland police said the murder happened around 5 a.m. in the 13000 block of Buckeye Rd. This is in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified...
CLEVELAND, OH

