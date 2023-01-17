Read full article on original website
Effie Louise Bryant, 90, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Effie Louise Bryant of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Effie Bryant died Thursday in Yellville.
Pauline Louise Figurski, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Pauline Louise Figurski of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pauline Louise Figurski died Thursday at Baxter Health.
Alice Douglas, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice Douglas of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 18, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born Alice I Swartz on August 26, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin. Alice raised two kids. For many years, she did administrative work for Ozark Eye Center. Alice was married a couple of times before meeting Don Williams. They were together over 20 years, until he passed. She remained single until she met Donald Douglas. The couple married on April 3, 2015 and shared seven wonderful years together. Alice enjoyed creative writing and often took college writing courses for fun. She had a love for animals and caring for them at the Humane Society.
June Crawford, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old June Crawford of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. June Crawford died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
John Porter, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 72-year-old John Porter of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Porter died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Cherry Sills, 73, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Cherry Sills of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Cherry Sills died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
MH swimmers shine in 3rd meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams competed at Pocahontas for the third and final time on Thursday. For the Bomber boys, Hayden Kelley finished second in 100-yard freestyle in state time, Benny Vetter was second in the 200-yard freestyle, Caleb Due ended up second in the individual medley, and Brandon Belicek took third place in the 50-yard freestyle. In addition, the team of Will Burns, Kelley, Belicek and Due finished second in the medley relay.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS traveling to Greenwood
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule as Mountain Home goes back to the road. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will make their longest trip of the conference slate as they go to Greenwood. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 11-9 on the season and 2-2 in...
Fish consumption advisory issued for walleye in Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a fish consumption advisory Thursday for Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties. The advisory comes after some walleye collected in both bodies of water by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC)...
MH girls to wrestle in Wampus Cat Invitational
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be on the road Friday for another tournament. The Lady Bombers go to Conway for the Wampus Cat Invitational. Action begins at 3:30.
BCSO: Mail possibly stolen from mailboxes in Buford area
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that the Mountain Home Post Office made a report about multiple mailboxes in the area of Buford Road on Highway 201 South and County Road 612 were found open by mail carriers. Articles of mail had been left scattered on the ground.
Norfork bowling teams sweep tri-match over Flippin, Calico Rock
The Norfork High School bowling teams were able to sweep a tri-match over Flippin and Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Panthers took the boys’ match with 2,245 pins. The Pirates were second with 1,983, and the Bobcats finished third with 1,776. Jackson Davis led Norfork with a high game of 228, Hunter Rhymer rolled a 201, and Ike Barrow added a 188.
2023 Bids for Bargains returns Saturday
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Bids for Bargains auction returns Saturday morning at 9. Bids for Bargains gives the public a chance to buy items from area merchants at huge savings. Bidding can be done online at ktloauction.com or by calling 870-425-3101, 870-425-5522 or 888-884-0364. Those who have...
Marion Co. Jurors do not report Friday
Marion County Jurors do not need to report Friday. The next scheduled reporting date is Monday, March 13. According to Marion County and Circuit Clerk Dawn Moffet, jurors will need to call after 4:30 the night before the reporting date to confirm service.
MH ELKS Lodge to host Hoop Shoot Contest
The Mountain Home ELKS Lodge #1714 will hold its annual sporting event for area youth next weekend. The local ELKS Hoop Shoot Contest is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 9 to noon on the campus of Mountain Home Junior High School. The contest is for children that will be between...
Tuesday basketball results include MHCA girls falling at Gainesville
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity girls’ basketball team had a rough night across the state line on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles fell at Gainesville 71-25. The Lady Bulldogs will host Mansfield on Thursday. Cotter was able to pick up a three-game sweep at home over Eureka Springs. Hudson...
Mtn. Home’s Dover recognized as flying ‘Under the Radar’
Robert Dover (39)(Photo courtesy of Briley Jarrett via Whole Hog Sports) The recognition continues to roll in for a member of the Mountain Home High School football team. Online publication Whole Hog Sports features an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches every Wednesday, and Bomber junior defensive end/linebacker Robert Dover is this week’s athlete.
Mountain Home City Council approves noise ordinance
The Mountain Home City Council met Thursday night for their regular scheduled meeting. Council members Jennifer Baker and Wayne Almond were not in attendance. The council heard a third reading of an ordinance to regulate noise within the City of Mountain Home. Amendments were made from the previous meeting to include an exception for the use of generators needed to supply power in commercial and residential zones. Mayor Hillrey Adams stated while there have been only a few complaints, it was discovered the current ordinance to regulate noise within the city did not adequately cover them. The ordinance passed with a vote of 5-1, with councilmember Paige Evans voting no.
Busy agenda set for Mountain Home City Council Thursday night
The Mountain Home City Council will meet in regular session Thursday night at 6. Items on the agenda include an ordinance amending an ordinance referencing zoning within the city in regards to changing an area located on U.S. Highway 62 West from residential R-1 to commercial C-2A, presented by Ted Sanders, and a third reading of an ordinance regulating noise within the city.
Thursday basketball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting West Memphis West
Basketball makes up much of the local Thursday basketball schedule as three of Mountain Home’s junior high teams return to the home floor for an outing with West Memphis West. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 5 followed by both freshman contests. Elsewhere on the junior...
