Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
Ocean City Today
Attorney: Margaritaville still coming after right-of-way snag
Jimmy Buffett could still be wasting away in Margaritvaille on the shores of Ocean City one day — it’s just taking a little longer than originally expected. “They’re absolutely moving forward,” local attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents the developers, said last week. “They’re excited about the project and it’s moving a little more slowly than it was.”
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City inlet hotel gets extension
Plans for an eight-story hotel at a prime waterfront lot near Sunset Park remain on track are but taking longer than expected as developers work out parking and other details. Members of the resort’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted last week to grant a one-year extension on previous parking and setback approvals for the 90-room luxury hotel planned for a pie-shaped, 45,742 square-foot lot at 700 S. Philadelphia Ave.
Cape Gazette
Major growth proposed along Route 16
It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
Cape Gazette
Two candidates file for Milton council seats
There will not be an election in Milton this March, as just two candidates have filed to run for two town council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Randi Meredith and newcomer Scotty Edler will be sworn in as council members in April. Edler will be taking the seat of Councilman Rich Baty, who will not run for another term.
Cape Gazette
Collins taken to task over EV letter
I am writing in response to Delaware state Rep. Rich Collins’ letter to the editor in the Jan. 10 edition of the Cape Gazette, a copy of which he sent to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin. His letter is a reaction to a proposed...
Cape Gazette
Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Most people assume that when a real estate deed is signed, it is effective. However, there is one more essential part of the process. Even if a deed is properly executed, it is not effective until it has been delivered to and accepted by the buyer. This can sometimes create bizarre results. Here is an example.
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware public health officials offer grim update on overdose figures and xylazine impacts
State public health officials and addiction treatment providers held a joint briefing on Wednesday to offer updates on their response to Delaware’s escalating overdose crisis. Their presentations included somber news: Delaware likely set a record for overdose deaths in 2022, surpassing the previous record of 515 deaths set in...
Cape Gazette
Contingency Contracts
Buyers walk into your home in your area and fall in love with it. There is one problem - they will have to sell their home before they can buy yours. Their offer contains a contingency clause which makes the purchase dependent upon selling their present home. Should you accept such an offer?
WDEL 1150AM
Piping Plovers are spreading their wings in 2022
Delawarean Piping Plovers had a successful year in their mating season as they maintained the amount of pairs that mated as last year and produced more fledglings. Some may wonder why 24 pairs of birds mating is a big deal, but the federal government and the state of Delaware have shown how important this is for the species.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County fire departments prep for new development
These days, it feels like every week someone is proposing, breaking ground on or finishing up a new community in Worcester County, especially in the northern end. The Worcester County Planning Commission, one of the entities that signs off on such developments, has taken notice of this trend and what it means for fire and EMS infrastructure.
