Bloomington, IL

97ZOK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
97ZOK

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These are some of the strangest Illinois laws

(WTVO) — Illinois has hundreds of laws to keep residents safe and the state prosperous, but some of them are certainly weirder than others. Find a list of the strangest Illinois laws below: Dogs can serve as wedding witnesses. Illinois is not one of the seven states that don’t require officiants, which would allow animals […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Places to Live in Illinois

Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips

Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Illinois

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
