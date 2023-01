Turns out a meme can be life-changing. When Dieunerst Collin was just 9 years old, he was waiting in line, holding a lemonade cup at a Popeyes in Irvington, New Jersey, for his family pack of chicken, biscuits and fries. A stranger pulled out their phone to record Collin and compare him to Lil TerRio, a boy who was Internet-famous at the time for his dance moves. Collin gave the man filming a side glare and, at that moment, he became a meme. The man posted the clip to Vine, the now-shuttered video-sharing app, where it went viral and ultimately became a widely-used GIF. Collin,...

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 21 MINUTES AGO