WATE
NAMI offers help for everyone during hard times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With January being National Mental Health Wellness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness stops by Living East Tennessee to talk about different ways to not only cope with mental health but also how to overcome it. NAMI says that even though not everyone has a mental illness, everyone has mental health, and taking care of your mental health is very crucial.
WYSH AM 1380
LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24
The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
mymix1041.com
Life Force becomes first air medical transport provider in Tennessee to offer high flow oxygen therapy capabilities
From the Chattanoogan: Life Force announced its newest capability of offering high-flow oxygen therapy to patients during air medical transports. They are the first air medical team in the state of Tennessee to offer this therapy. Robbie Tester, senior director of Life Force said, “High-flow oxygen therapy, primarily used in...
smithcountyinsider.com
Cross country travelers stopped for faulty tail light resulting in methamphetamine charges
On December 14th, Sergeant Junior Fields stopped a green 2022 Chrysler Van after observing the vehicle had no working tail lights. The two females indicated that they were traveling from California to Tennessee. The officer identified that the two had two marijuana cigarettes and a THC vape that said they bought in Arizona.
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
1450wlaf.com
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette
Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was of the Church of God faith. She was a devoted Christian that loved her family and friends. Her favorite things were butterflies, going places with others, word searches and making others laugh. Preceded in death...
wbtw.com
Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
1450wlaf.com
Campbell, Mahar rescue infant from mother’s DUI car wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police Officers Anthony Mahar and Mallory Campbell rescued an infant from a car that wrecked into a utility pole. In the cold of Monday afternoon, the car turned from Central Avenue heading up Nevada Avenue soon turning left driving head on into a wooden telephone pole, according to video footage from the Ben Rogers Building Camera. WATCH HERE.
fox17.com
Metro Action runs out of funds to assist residents with housing payments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metropolitan Action Commission has run out of funds to help neighbors with housing payments. The commission reports that the remaining funds to help people with rental assistance and other emergency help is gone. “Our agency has the largest capacity and funding to help household...
1450wlaf.com
Wind Advisory today, gusts as high as 45 miles per hour
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s a day when your cap may get blown off or your trash can ends up down the street. The wind is blowing so high today that a Wind Advisory runs until 7pm. Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
Foster care extension prepares TN young adults who ‘age out’ of system
Lawmakers recently passed legislation making extended foster care available to more youth in Tennessee.
Windy night; heavy downpours possible
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Tennessee bills would create temporary sales tax holidays on groceries
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee bills up for consideration in the General Assembly would create sales tax holidays for seniors and Tennesseans as a whole. SB0209/HB0256 would expand on last year's 30-day sales tax exemption on groceries which took place during the month of August. Under the new bill, food and food ingredients would be exempt from taxes from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WTVCFOX
Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
