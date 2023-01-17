ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WATE

NAMI offers help for everyone during hard times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – With January being National Mental Health Wellness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness stops by Living East Tennessee to talk about different ways to not only cope with mental health but also how to overcome it. NAMI says that even though not everyone has a mental illness, everyone has mental health, and taking care of your mental health is very crucial.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24

The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette

Linda Jane Brooks, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was of the Church of God faith. She was a devoted Christian that loved her family and friends. Her favorite things were butterflies, going places with others, word searches and making others laugh. Preceded in death...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wbtw.com

Tennessee man shares warning after gift card funds stolen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man has a warning after funds on a gift card were stolen while he had the card in his possession. Brian Vaughan’s fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple went to use it, the funds were gone.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Campbell, Mahar rescue infant from mother’s DUI car wreck

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – La Follette Police Officers Anthony Mahar and Mallory Campbell rescued an infant from a car that wrecked into a utility pole. In the cold of Monday afternoon, the car turned from Central Avenue heading up Nevada Avenue soon turning left driving head on into a wooden telephone pole, according to video footage from the Ben Rogers Building Camera. WATCH HERE.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wind Advisory today, gusts as high as 45 miles per hour

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s a day when your cap may get blown off or your trash can ends up down the street. The wind is blowing so high today that a Wind Advisory runs until 7pm. Expect southwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee bills would create temporary sales tax holidays on groceries

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee bills up for consideration in the General Assembly would create sales tax holidays for seniors and Tennesseans as a whole. SB0209/HB0256 would expand on last year's 30-day sales tax exemption on groceries which took place during the month of August. Under the new bill, food and food ingredients would be exempt from taxes from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

Remains of missing Tennessee soldier killed in WWII while holding off Germans found

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A fallen Tennessee soldier killed in World War II who was considered missing has now been identified and will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) reports U.S. Army Pfc. Mark P. Wilson of Elizabethton was reported missing in Kommerscheidt, Germany in November 1944. Following the war, Wilson was declared to have been killed in action as he and his battalion held the town against the Germans.
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA

