Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Stepping Aside. Here's What It Means For the Stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock jumped 7% after hours last night after the streaming leader posted strong subscriber growth in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered encouraging guidance for 2023. The 7% gain also stayed in place in Friday's morning session. However, the real news was that co-founder Reed Hastings would...
NASDAQ
Is Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Comments / 0