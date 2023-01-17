ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
ALABAMA STATE
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for First-Time Investors

Despite recessionary concerns, cooling inflationary pressures have raised investor optimism. Against this backdrop, first-time investors might scoop up quality stocks Coca-Cola (KO), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Myers Industries (MYE) now....
AOL Corp

4 Best Cyclical Stocks To Buy In 2023

Cyclical stocks, as the name implies, perform better at different times of the economic cycle. Specifically, during expansionary periods, demand for cyclical stocks tends to heat up, while during recessions or economic slowdowns, investors tend to prefer more consistent, defensive stocks. What Are the Best Cyclical Stocks?. In this type...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023

U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ

Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks

U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
NASDAQ

Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?

(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ

History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now

The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
Benzinga

Why YETI Holdings Shares Are Nosediving

YETI Holdings Inc YETI shares are trading lower by 8.43% to $41.40 after Cowen downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $47 price target. YETI shares may also be falling during Wednesday's session in sympathy with the broader market after U.S. retail sales slumped in December. Inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on U.S. economic growth.
NASDAQ

Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado, down about 3.8% and shares of Artesian Resources down about 2.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...

Comments / 0

Community Policy