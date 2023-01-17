Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)
Investors in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (Symbol: GOVT) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GOVT options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. It had a rough 2022, declining by 19.4% and ending the year in bear territory. But consecutive down...
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Paper & Forest Products
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado, down about 3.8% and shares of Artesian Resources down about 2.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday...
2 Industrial Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Most investors look at the price-to-earnings ratio as an important valuation metric, even though earnings can often be incredibly volatile. I prefer to look at dividend yield because dividends tend to be very consistent over time. Historically high dividend yields at Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) suggest that these two industrial stocks are entering buy territory. Let's take a closer look at these two industrial stocks that are too cheap to ignore.
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. SSR Mining (SSRM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Stepping Aside. Here's What It Means For the Stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock jumped 7% after hours last night after the streaming leader posted strong subscriber growth in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered encouraging guidance for 2023. The 7% gain also stayed in place in Friday's morning session. However, the real news was that co-founder Reed Hastings would...
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VTEB
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (Symbol: VTEB) where we have detected an approximate $820.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 478,576,470 to 494,719,345). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VTEB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APA, FDX, C
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 36,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,300 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. AMBEV SA (ADR) (ABEV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Beverages...
Why Nicolet Bankshares Stock Dropped 11% This Week
Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE: NIC) saw its share price plummet 11% this week, as of noon ET today from last Friday's close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at about $71.40 per share and is down 10.5% year to date today. Overall, the major market indexes were...
Church & Dwight (CHD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Church & Dwight (CHD) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
If You Invested $250 in Block in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Some stocks do massive round trips. One of the biggest round-trip stocks in 2021 was Block (NYSE: SQ). If you had spent $250 on Block stock at the beginning of 2020 and held it until today, you would have about $294. If you had sold it at its peak in August 2021, you would have had about $1,118.
