Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation
UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
Former Beach High JROTC instructor accepts plea deal in child molestation case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former JROTC instructor for Savannah Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) is set to serve a year in prison after accepting a plea deal in a child molestation case, according to Chatham County court documents. Harry Drayton Jr., who previously was an instructor at Beach High School, pleaded guilty to attempted […]
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Deadliest snakes in the world being trafficked throughout Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — Some of the deadliest snakes in the world are being trafficked throughout Georgia and Florida, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Ga. DNR and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission started an investigation in 2021 after receiving a tip about venomous snakes being sold on the black market.
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
Bill to consider homicide charges for fentanyl overdose deaths in SC moves to next level
(WPDE) — A hearing took place Thursday on a bill in the South Carolina Senate that would consider homicide charges for fentanyl overdose deaths in the state. Several people spoke on the dangers of Fentanyl, including officials with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Senate Bill 1 reads:. "A...
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
COVID deaths on the rise in the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 68 people died from COVID-19 last week in South Carolina. Doctors we spoke with there and in Georgia expect those numbers to continue to rise. “COVID is still causing deaths, or a major contributing factor to some people dying,” says […]
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
