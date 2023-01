Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. I called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.

WASHTUCNA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO