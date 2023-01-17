Thurston County’s Regional Housing Council (RHC) announced that its application deadline for membership in two of its advisory boards would close on Monday, January 23. According to the RHC in a press release, they are accepting applicants who will fill the vacancies in its Affordable Housing Advisory Board and the Homeless Services Advisory Board, which will “make recommendations to the RHC on priorities, funding and policies related to federal, state and local funds under their respective purviews.”

