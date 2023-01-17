Read full article on original website
Man accused of unprovoked assault on transit supervisor
A man was arrested after allegedly punching an Intercity Transit supervisor in the face unprovoked. Olympia police arrested a man who is in his mid 20’s on January 11 after a reported assault at Intercity Transit on State Avenue NE. The supervisor told police that he was working at...
Septic-to-sewer conversion program underway in Tumwater's Velkommen Park
Tumwater City Council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a grant agreement with the Department of Ecology (Ecology) to fund a septic-to-sewer conversion program at Velkommen Mobile Home Park during a council meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Under the agreement, Tumwater is set to receive $500,000 from Ecology, which required...
Nisqually Indian Tribe proposing to build substance-abuse treatment clinic in Olympia
The Nisqually Indian Tribe proposed building a facility on a 53,660-square-foot parcel at 3663 Pacific Avenue SE during a presubmission conference with the Olympia Site Plan Review Committee yesterday. The building will house what the tribe calls a “Substance Use Disorder Integrated Care Clinic, to include “medication-assisted treatment” (MAT), basing...
Proposal for Cowlitz Trail to be added to Oregon Trail gets thumbs up from Tumwater
Tumwater City Council passed an ordinance supporting the addition of the Tumwater segment of the Cowlitz Trail to the Oregon National Historic Trail during a meeting held on Tuesday, January 17. The ordinance explained that the Cowlitz Trail is a route branching off of the Oregon Trail, which for a...
Middle-school students amass to restore west Olympia forest on MLK Day
On its annual tribute for Martin Luther King Day, students at Thurgood Marshall Middle School from the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades volunteered throughout Olympia on Friday, January 13 to plant native trees and ground cover at Cooper Crest. It was a rainy day, but armed with lunches (quickly stowed...
Tumwater considers a property-rental registration program
Tumwater’s general government committee endorsed to the city council an ordinance establishing a property rental registration program during its meeting on Wednesday, January 11. As part of the ordinance, property owners of multifamily residential rental projects with five or more units would also be required to obtain a business...
Airport manager addresses issues about expanding operations, noise pollution
Olympia Regional Airport Senior Manager Warren Hendrickson answered questions raised by the public during a public meeting yesterday. The Port of Olympia, which operates the airport, is completing its Airport Master Plan Update in the coming weeks, an obligation mandated every 10 years by the Federal Aviation Administration so that it qualifies for federal funding.
Olympia City Council supports regional fire authority ballot proposition
The Olympia City Council, on Tuesday, January 17, unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Olympia Tumwater Fire Authority ballot proposition No. 1 concerning the formation of a regional fire authority (RFA) and its plan for governance, operations, and financing, including the imposition of a “Fire Benefit Charge.”. Olympia and...
Applications for county housing advisory boards close in four days
Thurston County’s Regional Housing Council (RHC) announced that its application deadline for membership in two of its advisory boards would close on Monday, January 23. According to the RHC in a press release, they are accepting applicants who will fill the vacancies in its Affordable Housing Advisory Board and the Homeless Services Advisory Board, which will “make recommendations to the RHC on priorities, funding and policies related to federal, state and local funds under their respective purviews.”
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free tax preparation services
Services will start from February 1 and will end at April 18. Come and be assisted by IRS-certified volunteers for this season!. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation in Thurston County for taxpayers of all ages and income levels unless your return is outside the scope of the volunteers' training. All of the volunteers are IRS-certified.
Artesians breeze past Portland Blacktails FC, 17-6, as WISL returns to Olympia
Oly Town Artesians FC opened the year with a resounding 17-6 hammering of the lowly Portland Blacktails FC as Western Indoor Soccer League action returns home at the Evergreen State College Saturday night, January 14. Hat tricks from Alec Zimmerman and Manny Nicasio, both Oly Town main personnel, and a...
'Somebody Else’s Dream' features Washington's Woodstock-wannabe festival at Satsop
On an otherwise quiet day in early September 1971, music lovers descended upon the quiet hamlet of Satsop, Washington – just a stone’s throw down the road from Olympia – to experience what many believed would be the worthy follow-up to the legendary Woodstock Music Festival from just two years earlier.
