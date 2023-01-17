SODUS: Jim Vermeulen, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. Jim was born February 14, 1948 to Jacob & Ruth (Rawden) Vermeulen in Sodus, NewYork. He is predeceased by his parents. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Vermeulen; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Andrea Vermeulen; his stepson, Michael and Liz Jopson; and many family members and friends who loved him dearly.

