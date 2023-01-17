ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Tyler, Marian E.

Newark: Marian E. Tyler, 93, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. All services are private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Marian was born in Newark, NY on August 9, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Lay Davenport. She retired from Sarah Coventry where she worked in the Administrative offices.
NEWARK, NY
Beckley, Frederick W.

MACEDON: Frederick W. Beckley, 74, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Frederick fought hard and was very brave. Frederick was born on October 25, 1948 in Geneva, New York the son of the late Frederick and Theresa “Loncz” Beckley.
GENEVA, NY
Bigler, Jan M.

SODUS POINT: Jan M. Bigler, 63, of Sodus Point passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Bradford, PA on March 20, 1959, she was a daughter of the late William Bigler and Dorothy (Smith) Rodemerk. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her beautiful son Michael Kallusch, and stepparents Clare Rodemerk and Beverly Bigler.
SODUS POINT, NY
Vermeulen, James

SODUS: Jim Vermeulen, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2023. Jim was born February 14, 1948 to Jacob & Ruth (Rawden) Vermeulen in Sodus, NewYork. He is predeceased by his parents. Jim is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Vermeulen; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne & Andrea Vermeulen; his stepson, Michael and Liz Jopson; and many family members and friends who loved him dearly.
SODUS, NY

